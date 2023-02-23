February 23, 2023
Stabbing Victim Refuses To Cooperate With Police or Medical Personnel
Police-Fire

Stabbing Victim Refuses To Cooperate With Police or Medical Personnel

A 38-year-old man from Annapolis showed up at the Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center to treat a stab wound. The hospital notified the police.

On February 22, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2001 Medical Parkway in Annapolis, at the request of hospital staff.

Hospital staff indicated that a 38-year-old stabbing victim had just walked into the emergency room. 

Officers attempted to speak with the victim, who was uncooperative with officers and medical staff. The victim had at least one visible stab wound to the torso. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Officers responded to the victim’s address on record and could not locate any additional witnesses or a crime scene. At this point, the location of the crime scene is still unknown.  

County police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700. 

Police Investigating Brooklyn Park Shooting

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler with The Bernie House This Weekend
