Legacy Business Spotlight: Zachary’s Jewelers

I did not know that Steve Samaras got his start on Main Street selling jewelry for a store called Alexanders! I knew about the Zachary’s Jewelers that had a bad fire and ultimately rebuilt at the foot of Main Street. But there is a lot more.

We talk to Steve Samaras, the owner of Zachary’s about the start, the expansion, and the future. We find out about “Zachary.” We talk about his brother from a different mother Errol and how they opened the store two weeks after the devastating fire.

Great employees and giving back to the community are key to the success of Zachary’s and they are the key to the future–which Steve gives us a peak into.

Have a listen and for more information on Zachary’s Jewelers, here is your link!

