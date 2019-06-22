“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Legacy Business Spotlight: Zachary’s Jewelers

| June 22, 2019, 12:00 PM
Rams Head

I did not know that Steve Samaras got his start on Main Street selling jewelry for a store called Alexanders!  I knew about the Zachary’s Jewelers that had a bad fire and ultimately rebuilt at the foot of Main Street. But there is a lot more.

We talk to Steve Samaras, the owner of Zachary’s about the start, the expansion, and the future. We find out about “Zachary.” We talk about his brother from a different mother Errol and how they opened the store two weeks after the devastating fire.

Great employees and giving back to the community are key to the success of Zachary’s and they are the key to the future–which Steve gives us a peak into.

Have a listen and for more information on Zachary’s Jewelers, here is your link!

Up next Saturday:  Carrol’s Creek Cafe

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here