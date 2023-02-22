March 7th: Healing Conversations at Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall will welcome an expert panel of nationally esteemed authors and psychologists to discuss the power of the written word, on March 7th, followed by an audience Q&A!

WritingIn a world of divided attention, the average person has 60,000 thoughts a day, putting pen to paper evokes mindfulness, helps us structure anxious thoughts, and is proven to boost immune function. Our esteemed panelists will illuminate the science behind the therapeutic practice of expressive writing and how you can access your flow state to explore a wealth of possibilities on the page. Whether you keep a personal journal, dabble with short stories, or possibly started that memoir on more than one occasion, the creative process is underway.

Maryland Hall is thrilled to host the upcoming Healing Conversation focused on creative flow and expressive writing. As so many art forms rely on words to express meaning, in this conversation, we are centering the writing process as the art form! I look forward to learning from these dynamic speakers and would love to see you there. Jackie Coleman, Executive Director–Maryland Hall

Find the focus and drive you need to finally start that novel, build a collection of essays, or just enjoy lower levels of stress. The late author bell hooks knew well- the function of writing is to do more than tell it like it is, but to imagine how it could be.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

