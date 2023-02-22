February 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 45 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Seeds
Menu
LATEST NEWS
March 7th: Healing Conversations at Maryland Hall Bonus Podcast: HGTV’s Matt Blashaw Coming to Home Owner’s Expo How to Recharge Vape Bars Daily News Brief | February 22, 2023 Annapolis Police Investigating 11 Car Thefts/Break-Ins/Recoveries
Events

March 7th: Healing Conversations at Maryland Hall

 Maryland Hall will welcome an expert panel of nationally esteemed authors and psychologists to discuss the power of the written word, on March 7th, followed by an audience Q&A! 

buy tickets

 WritingIn a world of divided attention, the average person has 60,000 thoughts a day, putting pen to paper evokes mindfulness, helps us structure anxious thoughts, and is proven to boost immune function. Our esteemed panelists will illuminate the science behind the therapeutic practice of expressive writing and how you can access your flow state to explore a wealth of possibilities on the page. Whether you keep a personal journal, dabble with short stories, or possibly started that memoir on more than one occasion, the creative process is underway. 

 Maryland Hall is thrilled to host the upcoming Healing Conversation focused on creative flow and expressive writing. As so many art forms rely on words to express meaning, in this conversation, we are centering the writing process as the art form! I look forward to learning from these dynamic speakers and would love to see you there. 

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director–Maryland Hall

Find the focus and drive you need to finally start that novel, build a collection of essays, or just enjoy lower levels of stress. The late author bell hooks knew well- the function of writing is to do more than tell it like it is, but to imagine how it could be. 

Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: HGTV’s Matt Blashaw Coming to Home Owner’s Expo
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

ARW23-15_Post-SquareAd-R

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

HomeOwnersExpo_Logo-Stacked

ASO MW4

ASO MW4

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

AFSB 15-30 Rates

AFSB 15-30 Rates

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu