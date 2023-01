The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the theft of a live lobster from a restaurant on Market Space near City Dock.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 1:25 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to a business located in the unit block of Market Space for a reported theft.

The manager of the business advised that an unknown person stole a live lobster from a tank inside the business.

The total loss value to the business was $70.00.

