Man Assaulted in Downtown Annapolis on Sunday Morning

The Annapolis Police are looking for a man who assaulted another man on Main Street in Annapolis early Sunday morning. This assault happened shortly after a live lobster was stolen from a restaurant on Market Space.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 1:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Main Street for a reported assault.

The adult male victim said that he was punched in the face by an unknown male.

The suspect fled the area after assaulting the victim and was not located.

