November 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Navy Loses Close One To Notre Dame. Museums For All. Classic Theatre of Maryland.

Navy was thisclose to an upset over Notre Dame on Saturday. Photos to come after gremlins squashed. Historic Annapolis has joined Museums for All. Classic Theatre of Maryland has a December to remember with Christmas Carol and White Christmas! The Military Bowl and Budweiser want to hear about your heroes. We recorded a podcast at Heroes Pub on Friday all about the bowl and the heroes–be sure to give that a listen. And also some pod news…excited about the upcoming one with Chef Big Money!

Good morning; it is Monday, November 14th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief. Just looked at the calendar and realized that Thanksgiving is next week. I better get on the ball. But for now – we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we? Navy Football. There is not much to say about this season that has not already been said. But this team did not give up against Notre Dame on Saturday. They were down 35-13 at the half, clawed their way back to a 35-32 loss, and thwarted the Fighting Irish offense in the second half. Had there been a few more minutes on the clock, I believe they could have pulled an upset. We had hoped to have a bunch of photos from the game by now, but some technical gremlins had other ideas. So check back a bit later on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for some fantastic Glenn Miller photos! As for Navy, they are headed to Florida for an 11 am game against #22 UCF on Saturday–this will be a tough game for them, and then a few weeks to prepare for Army in Philly on December 10th. Army and Navy seem fairly evenly matched on paper, so this year’s game should be a game. Right now, Navy is at 3-7 for the season. Historic Annapolis announced that they joined Museums for All. This is a nationwide initiative to encourage lifelong museum visits and habits. The program provides free museum access for those with a WIC or SNAP card. It grants free entry for up to four people, and locally, includes the William Paca House & Gardens and the Museum of Historic Annapolis on Main Street. More than 850 museums participate nationwide! Here is a couple of must-dos for your December calendar–both at the Classic Theatre of Maryland! A Christmas Carol and White Christmas. White Christmas performances begin on November 25th and roll through December 24th. And A Christmas Carol will run from December 2nd through the 24th. If you have not seen Annapolis’s only professional theater company, you are shortchanging yourself. Definitely do it! Tickets, dates and more info at classictheatremaryland.org and that is theatRE and Maryland is spelled out! I hope you caught the local business spotlight with John at Unity Bands. This coming weekend– yumm, it’s Chef Big Money, and it’s all about his great pies! We dropped a bonus pod on Friday all about the Military Bowl, specifically the Budweiser Who’s Your Hero program. Nominate a hero in your life, and you and your hero could be going to the bowl on December 28th, riding in the parade, enjoying sweet seats, and having some on-field access. Nominations are open now at militraybowl.org/budheroes But do give it a listen–we were at Heroes Pub on Veterans Day recording it, and it was hoppin! And finally, a quick political update to say we don’t have an update. There was no counting on Friday, and they did release the numbers from Thursday. Most incumbents (and mostly democrats) have regained their leads. County Exec Pittman still trails, but we have a lot more to count, and I suspect we will know more later this evening. OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And now, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

