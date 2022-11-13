UM BWMC Appoints New VP of Strategy

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) has appointed Kristin Feliciano as the Senior Vice President of Strategy for the organization, effective Nov. 7.

Feliciano brings significant experience as a strategy officer and business development leader to UM BWMC, where she will oversee strategic planning for the organization and its clinical programs to meet the changing needs of the community and the larger University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). In this role, Feliciano will advise UM BWMC’s Board of Directors and senior leadership on business planning operations based on the latest market research and analysis.

“Kristin’s vision for developing quality health care services, combined with her experience in operations and business development, will help UM BWMC continue to provide essential services to our community,” said Kathy McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM BWMC. “She joins us at a pivotal time when we are evaluating what we’ve learned from the pandemic and evolving our strategy to better align with emerging care needs affecting residents of Anne Arundel County and the region.”

This position marks Feliciano’s return to UMMS, the parent organization of UM BWMC. For over a decade, Feliciano served in leadership roles with UMMS, first as director of business development at the University of Maryland Medical Center, followed by the vice president for women’s and children’s services. Most recently, Feliciano served as the chief strategy officer for Holy Cross Health, where she designed future-focused strategic initiatives leading teams to advance care in hospital-based service lines and across sites of care throughout the community. She was also a vice president at Inova Fairfax Hospital, where she led daily operations of adult inpatient services, new business development, physician partnership strategies, and the planning and implementation of capital improvement projects and other programs aimed at increasing efficiencies while elevating patient satisfaction.

“I am pleased to rejoin the University of Maryland Medical System in my new role with UM BWMC,” said Feliciano. “I’m excited to work with the hospital and outpatient care teams to create additional opportunities to share our services in all of the communities we serve. Our goal is to make sure all residents have an opportunity to get the care they need, when and where they need it.”

Feliciano served as a member of the Finance Committee for Nexus Montgomery’s Board of Directors and a guest lecturer at George Washington University, Georgetown University, and Johns Hopkins University. She graduated from Lehigh University and received her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health.

