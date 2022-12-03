Ten Businesses and Organizations Honored as Partners in Education by AACPS

Ten regional businesses, agencies, and organizations were recognized at the inaugural Partners in Education Awards Reception on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Live! Arundel Mills.

Each organization and business was nominated by an AACPS office or school for their contributions to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students, programs, and schools. The Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Platinum Sponsor M & T Bank recognized honorees and presented each with a plaque.

The honorees recognized included:

Anne Arundel Community College , nominated by Broadneck High School

, nominated by Broadneck High School ArtFarm, nominated by Apex Arts Magnet Program

Cheaper Than a Geek, nominated by Crofton High School

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, nominated by Old Mill High School

Lockheed Martin, nominated by North County High School

Maryland National Guard, nominated by South River High School

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, nominated by the Office of Service Learning & Mentorships

Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, nominated by the Center of Applied Technology – North

Rotary Club of Annapolis, nominated by Annapolis High School

The Complete Player Charity, nominated by Glen Burnie High School

The event culminated with the announcement of the 2022 Community Partner of the Year, The Complete Charity, and the 2022 Business Partner of the Year, Anne Arundel Community College.

For more information about the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and its upcoming events and initiatives, please get in touch with Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected].

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS