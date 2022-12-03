Ten Businesses and Organizations Honored as Partners in Education by AACPS
Ten regional businesses, agencies, and organizations were recognized at the inaugural Partners in Education Awards Reception on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Live! Arundel Mills.
Each organization and business was nominated by an AACPS office or school for their contributions to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students, programs, and schools. The Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Platinum Sponsor M & T Bank recognized honorees and presented each with a plaque.
The honorees recognized included:
- Anne Arundel Community College, nominated by Broadneck High School
- ArtFarm, nominated by Apex Arts Magnet Program
- Cheaper Than a Geek, nominated by Crofton High School
- Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, nominated by Old Mill High School
- Lockheed Martin, nominated by North County High School
- Maryland National Guard, nominated by South River High School
- NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, nominated by the Office of Service Learning & Mentorships
- Rob’s Barbershop Community Foundation, nominated by the Center of Applied Technology – North
- Rotary Club of Annapolis, nominated by Annapolis High School
- The Complete Player Charity, nominated by Glen Burnie High School
The event culminated with the announcement of the 2022 Community Partner of the Year, The Complete Charity, and the 2022 Business Partner of the Year, Anne Arundel Community College.
For more information about the Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools and its upcoming events and initiatives, please get in touch with Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected].
Category: NEWS