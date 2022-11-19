Local Business Spotlight : Chef Big Money

There are characters in Annapolis, and there are characters! Today we speak with a true character–Chef Big Money.

If you are a patron of the Anne Arundel Farmers Market on Riva Road (and you should be), you likely know the gregarious nearly-70-year-old pie man. And today, we get the lowdown on the fabulous pies and breads, he makes in his cottage kitchen.

I have been a pie believer for years and my holidays are not complete without a Chef Big Money pie, and mine are already ordered.

A fun spotlight for sure, along with a pseudo-money-back guarantee!

Have a listen!

