Chocolate Binge Festival–Yumm!

Everyone loves chocolate and Annapolis has had chocolate for sale for over 270 years according to advertisements in the paper showing chocolate for sale on Duke of Gloucester Street in downtown Annapolis in 1748!

On December 8th Annapolis will be enjoying a West Street filled with local chocolatiers ready to help chocoholics get through the holiday season. The 5th annual Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival will be from noon to 5pm on the first block of West Street featuring family friendly entertainment, chocolate, holiday shopping and as the sunsets get your camera ready for the Holiday Light Canopy that goes from circle to circle on West Street lighting up the Annapolis Arts District, sponsored by BGE.

This December 8th event will be a fun time to indulge your sweet tooth at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival which benefits the Annapolis Arts District and local food pantries. The day is loaded with family friendly fun. There is a giant gingerbread house moon bounce for the kids, you can roast marshmallows and make s’mores at the fire pit in the middle of West Street with the Annapolis Fire Department, drink hot cocoa with the PoPo, get a chocolate massage at Sadona Spa, drink some chocolate beer at Stan and Joe’s and make your own holiday ornament at Wine and Design.

Take a chocolate tour shopping 40 local and regional vendors selling various chocolate specialties , including chocolate caramels, cakes, chocolate bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, candies, hot chocolate, brownies, barks, pastries, macaroons, and more. Expect to find high quality chocolates including; small batch bean to bar, vegan, kosher, non-gmo, organic and gluten free options.

Some of the local and regional chocolatiers attending include Veritas Artizen Chocolate, Heritage Chocolate, Chocotenango, Kilwins, The Country Cookie, Otterbein’s Cookies, Annapolis Caramel Company, Little Boy Bakery, CoCo Couture, Happy Chicken Bakery, Foxtrot Chocolates, Moondance Cookies, Harper Macaw, Charm School Chocolate and more. See www.annapolischocolatefestival.com for a complete list.

You can also complete your holiday shopping at the holiday market at the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival featuring dozens of local artisans with a wide range of handmade items including jewelry, pottery, candles, wood turnings, paintings, photography and more. Plus visit the galleries and shops in the Annapolis Arts District along West Street for other unique gifts.

The entertainment starts off at noon on 2 different stages on West Street include Bayside Brass Band, Unified Jazz Ensemble, Mac and Blue, Naptown Sings and more.

Tickets are just $5 in advance online for adults (kids under 12 are free with parents) and funds raised benefit the Annapolis Arts District . Attendees are also invited to bring canned foods and drop them off with the Annapolis Fire Department which will be located at each end of the festival collecting for local food pantries.

There is plenty of easy parking within 2 blocks of the festival including Whitmore Parking Garage (at 25 Clay Street which is free until 4pm or $2 all day), Gotts Court Parking Garage, Knighton Parking Garage and the State Parking Garage (free all day at 19 St Johns Street). For those parking further out on West Street at Park Place Garage you can take the free Circulator bus from there to the festival. There is a wide range of Hotels and Bed and Breakfast choices within walking distance of the festival and other nearby hotels that offer a free shuttle service so you can enjoy a weekend in Annapolis. Contact Visit Annapolis for lodging options.

The Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival is brought to you by the Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC. They also bring you the First Sunday Arts Festivals and Dinner Under the Stars.

For more information please visit www.annapolischocolatefestival.com

