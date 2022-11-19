Spay Spa & Neuter Nook Celebrates 10 Years!

Spay Spa & Neuter Nook Vet Clinic celebrated its 10th Anniversary last October 16th. As far back as 2006, founders Robert Rude and Katherine Evans realized that an affordable and accessible spay/neuter program was the only way to fix pet overpopulation. Bob and Kathy wanted to open a spay/neuter clinic, but the recession caused a temporary setback. But with time and financial support from Alley Cat Allies and PetSmart Charities, on October 16th, 2012, Spay Spa opened its doors and performed its first surgery!

Soon, they realized that community cats were a vital part of the puzzle, so in 2016 they started a pilot TNR program with assistance from Alley Cat Allies. The following year they partnered with local shelters and rescues to promote legislation to protect community cats, ultimately leading to Anne Arundel County passing the Community Cat Bill in 2018. That’s when SAVECats, a community cat program, was launched.

Thanks to Spay Spa’s facilities, SAVECats can provide TNR (trap, neuter, return) services across the county, keeping cats healthy and safe and fighting pet overpopulation.

SAVECats also participates with Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control’s RTF (Return to Field) program when feral cats are brought to the shelter by individuals. That way, instead of shelter staff having to put terrified and unadoptable cats to sleep, they’re spayed, vaccinated, and safely returned to where they came from. These lucky cats can live longer, healthier lives without endless kitten litters, with space and shelter staff freed up to focus on adoptable cats.

Currently, Spay Spa is also assisting AACACC by providing spay/neuter surgery for their adoptable pets while they search for a new shelter vet, helping pets get homes, and ensuring fewer animals are put to sleep each year.

The clinic also partners with many rescues to get cats and dogs ready for adoption, on top of providing low-cost or free vet care for local pets. Over the last ten years, they’ve carried out 60,000 surgeries for animals in need!

