March 15, 2021 | Daily News Brief | 3 Life Sentences. COVID Help From City and County. Orioles Will Have Fans

Today…A Pasadena man was sentenced to three life terms for the killing of a Glen Burnie man and shooting two Anne Arundel County Police officers. City of Annapolis is putting $10K into the Inclusive Ventures Program for two City businesses. County Executive Pittman postpones tax sales. The Orioles plan to have about 11,000 fans in the stands for each home game this season. And some quick hits on upcoming events this week and weekend!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, March 15th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hey, just sayin’– Shakespeare throwing out a warning to us all. I hope you had a fantastic weekend…I headed to the Emerald Lounge on Saturday night–it was a pop up speakeasy at the Annapolis Town Center and it was fantastic! But it is gone now, but I hope they do it again. And speaking of the Town Center., I got a chance to take a peek in the Bunny Bungalow and it looks great. You can have your child’s photo taken with an appropriately distanced Easter Bunny (which is probably not a bad idea in any event–I mean a 6′ rabbit probably should be kept at a distance. But you can also do it virtually AND you can also bring your pooch or other pet in for a photo. Get the deets at VisitAtc.com. OK long intro today, it’s Monday, let’s get into it.

On Friday, Joseph Willis of Pasadena was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences. If you remember, back in February of 2020, Willis had killed Christopher Jones in his Glen Burnie apartment and taken his car. Police located his and he ended up shooting two detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police before eluding them and holding up in the basement of a friend’s home. After an intense 16 hour manhunt, he was taken into custody. He pled guilty in November of 2020 and was sentenced on Friday. Willis is currently 22 years old. Thankfully, the two detectives have made a great recovery from their injuries.

The City of Annapolis is getting some skin in the game. We have old you about the AAEDC’s Inclusive Ventures Program that is designed to assist minority owned businesses get a leg up with some great mentoring–and listen to our bonus podcast with Keasha Haythe about the program if you get a chance. But City has put up $10,000 of some of their CARES Act funds to go toward two $5,000 grants for two Annapolis businesses at the end of the program this spring and at least one business has already been elected– Muralize It Interiors. So…good on the City!

And in some more good COVID relief news! County Executive Pittman is marching on in his crusade to not have anyone put out of their home during the pandemic. Typically if you fall behind on your property taxes, the County puts a lien on your home and can actually sell it out from under you. They hold tax sales are usually in May or June. BUT, Pittman signed an Executive Order postponing this year’s tax sales until 2022. And as a reminder, if you are struggling with anything in the County–rent, food, health, mortgage, utilities, etc–there are resources and you can call the county warm line at 410-222-3663. Which also spells out food– so 410-222-FOOD

Barring any changes between now and then, it looks like pro sports will be back with fans soon. The Orioles announced that they will allow spectators at a 25% capacity-about 11,000 per game. Opening Day at home is April 8th when they take on the Red Sox. Masks and distancing will be required and families up to 6 people can be seated in pods. Leave your cash at home if you go–none of the concessions will be accepting cash this year!

Finally, we’re halfway through the month-long Shamrock Stroll that is going on at all your favorite local watering holes this month and the final week of the Inaugural Annapolis Oyster Fest. And remember, Annapolis Restaurant Week kicks off on Saturday! We have St. Paddy’s Day on Wednesday, so things are starting to move toward a more normal situation-fingers crossed! Did you catch the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Quantum Sails? That was a fun one for me, because I don’t know squat about sailing! Up this Saturday, a conversation with Marty Etzel from The Flag House Inn on Randall Street!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville , to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company and the Bay Bridge Boat Show which is coming up next month.

It is Monday, so of course we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report; and like always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George, Ann and all the rest are coming up in just about sixty seconds!

