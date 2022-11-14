BONUS POCAST: MD Health Benefit Exchange Open Enrollment for Health Insurance
With everything we need to worry about, health insurance should not be one of them.
Michele Eberle, the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, joins us today to remind everyone that the open enrollment period for 2023 is currently underway and ends on January 15th.
Ninety percent of participants are eligible for free or reduced healthcare through the exchange. Self-employed? Unemployed? You owe it to yourself to check it out.
What’s new for 2023? How do Maryland rates stack up? Do you need to re-enroll every year? We try to answer most of your questions!
Have a listen!
LINKS:
- https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/
- 855-642-8572
- APP: Enroll MHC
