The 12-Step Program for Addiction Recovery

Recovery from drug addiction is often like a roller coaster ride. Sometimes you may feel like you’re totally on top of the situation, and the next thing you know, you’re falling back into your old self-destructive ways.

That’s why drug addicts and alcoholics who want to kick the deadly habits out of their system should seek the help of professionals. Going through treatment programs will help patients get sober and flush out the toxins from their bodies and steer them away from relapse episodes.

Many recovery centers introduce their patients to the 12-step program. The popular program was first proposed by Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) in 1930 and was designed to aid alcoholics with rehabilitation. If you’re interested to know what this 12-step program entails, read on.

The 12-Steps Program: A Quick Rundown

Although overcoming addiction is a life-long process, 12-step treatment programs are seen as stepping stones toward long-term recovery. What are the 12 stages of recovery from addiction? According to a center of addiction recovery in Murfreesboro, they are as follows:

1. Admitting you’re not in control.

The initial step may be the most difficult. Admitting one’s shortcomings and powerlessness can be challenging, particularly over drugs. Most people’s attitudes regard helplessness and vulnerability as flaws.

Admitting that you have lost control of drugs is a critical first step toward healing and rehabilitation. When you confess that you have a problem with drug misuse, you admit that you have an illness and are prepared to accept treatment from others who care about your well-being.

2. Finding hope.

Belief in a higher power can improve a person’s mental state. The promise of spiritual protection might provide a glimmer of hope to a patient who has reached rock bottom. When treatment facilities speak of a higher power, it might refer to a religious figure or a general beneficial relationship with nature.

3. Surrender to a higher power.

Keeping a cheerful attitude might take time and effort. As a continuation of the second stage, patients are urged to choose whether to remain in their existing situation or accept the possibility that a link to a higher power might assist their rehabilitation.

A recovered patient’s faith in a higher power can bring light to the end of the tunnel. It can help him recuperate by fostering a good outlook and a healthy temperament.

4. Making your personal inventory.

A personal inventory is suggested for a patient to accept his flaws and the hurt he has caused to others. A personal inventory is a record of his actions and decisions.

Creating a personal inventory assists a patient in confronting the repercussions of their choices, confronting undesirable behaviors, and examining his history to progress toward a brighter future.

5. Recognizing wrongdoing.

In the fifth stage of the recovery process, a patient acknowledges the wrongdoings he enumerated in the previous step to himself and his sponsor. A patient’s sponsor is critical to their recovery. He will be the one to help the recovered person through the ups and downs of the path.

6. Rectifying the wrongdoings.

A patient prepares to overcome the character flaws described in the fourth step at this stage of the recovery process. To make this stage work, the patient must trust that a higher power will guide him through recovery and that the higher power will allow him to start over.

7. Asking for the removal of wrongdoings from a higher power.

Once a patient completes the preliminary phases, it is necessary to include spiritual elements for a good recovery. The seventh phase of the procedure necessitates reflection and concentration. A patient must be brave and dedicated to leading a clean and honest life.

8. Making restitution for wrongdoing.

Reaching the eighth level of the program is a sobering event for recovering patients. The eighth step involves examining the list from the fourth step and apologizing to those damaged or harmed due to the patient’s substance usage. The purpose of this stage is to facilitate greater healing for both parties rather than to reopen wounds.

9. Making amends with those who have been hurt.

This is a difficult phase to do. Understandably, not everyone is eager to make amends to a substance abuser, mainly if the patient has caused significant harm. It can, however, provide inner calm to those engaged.

10. Continuing personal inventory.

A recovering patient must be conscious of his situation to progress toward healing. Patients are urged to develop a personal inventory weekly or bimonthly to assist them in analyzing their progress from the last time they prepared the list.

11. Searching enlightenment.

The eleventh stage is a procedure that involves tapping into the spirituality of the patient. Recognizing the existence of a higher power can bring mental and spiritual tranquillity. At this moment, prayers and meditation are strongly suggested.

12. Spreading the word.

12-step recovery organizations have created the sponsor system. This mechanism encourages people who finish the program successfully to sponsor newer patients. A patient who has completed the program has endured adjustments and conquered several hurdles. In other words, he had been reborn. He is now a completely different person.

The Bottom Line

The goal of 12-step drug and alcohol recovery programs is to encourage successful patients to inspire new patients to achieve their inner peace and the path to sobriety. These individuals teach patients the 12 stages of recovery and helping them as they confront their past and take a great stride forward.

