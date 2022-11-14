Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Three Teens Apprehended In Connection With Armed Carjacking, One Adult Still At Large

| November 14, 2022, 02:23 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man connected to an armed carjacking on Friday night in Glen Burnie.

On November 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking in the 7700 block of Hancock Lane in Glen Burnie.

Three adult victims were entering their apartment building when the suspect approached them, displayed a handgun, and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied, and the suspect fled with the victim’s vehicle, a black 2017 Toyota Camry.

Officers later responded to a residence in the 7100 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a family dispute call in which a 15-year-old left without permission. Family members were actively tracking the juvenile’s phone. As officers closed in on the location of the juvenile, it was discovered that the juvenile was in the carjacked vehicle. Officers located the vehicle on Hammonds Lane and attempted to stop it.  The vehicle fled a short distance before it drove up a curb and into a tree on Belle Grove Road.

The four occupants got out of the vehicle and ran; three were located (18, 16, and 15-year old males all from Baltimore).  The initial suspect who committed the carjacking was not located. He is described as a Black male, 6’0”, 120 lbs., wearing a black ski mask, orange Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

