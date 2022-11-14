14-Year-Old Baltimore Teen Charged In Armed Carjacking

A 14-year-old male teen from Baltimore was arrested and charged with armed carjacking early this morning in Odenton.

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a carjacking report in the 2400 block of Autumn Harvest Court in Odenton.

The victim stated that he was approached by two black male suspects, one of whom asked the victim for money. As the victim attempted to retrieve the money, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded “everything.”

Both suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and fled.

During the investigation, officers located the stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Winmeyer Avenue. The vehicle fled a short distance, came to a stop, and the driver bailed out and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended. The second suspect was not observed at the time of the traffic stop.

The driver was positively identified as a 14-year-old male from Baltimore; he was arrested and charged accordingly. The second suspect was not apprehended. Western

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB