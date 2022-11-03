More Details Emerge on Polling Place Assault (VIDEO)

This is an update to a story we reported yesterday regarding an assault at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis at the early voting location.

Just before 8:00 AM this morning, Eye On Annapolis received a response to our FOIA request for the police report on the reported assault at the polls in Annapolis. The police arrived after the incident, and based on their report, a resident that operates a First Amendment YouTube channel was filming at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, near the polling location, when he was asked to stop. Since he was not in the polling place, he declined to stop recording, and the Chief Election Judge got into a verbal argument with thw subject and called for the police. While waiting for the police, an Election Supervisor (County Employee) approached the subject and reiterated that he was not allowed to record. The discussion turned into a verbal altercation, and ultimately turned physical. The subject was transpoted to the local hospital and received staples in his head for the injury. The police report indicates that the subject was outside of the polling place at all times.

Download (PDF, Unknown)

We have obtained two separate videos of the altercation, and they generally support the police report. The report says that the Election Supervisor admitted to grabbing the camera, and only defended himself when the subject swung at him. A witness stated that the subject put the camera in the supervisor’s face, but the video obtained does not support that.

The below video is a clip of the start of the physical altercation. (Caution: Strong Language)

People can become uncomfortable while being recorded as evidenced by other videos on the subject’s YouTube channel; however, there is no law that prevents that while on public property.

The subject provided a narrative to Eye On Annapolis:

so i was at the rec center checking it out and everything was fine. I shot some videos for the boxing coach for an video he wants to do and then left. i went to walk around abc to check out the polling place because its right down the street from my house it might be my place im not sure to be honest. either way i just went to check it out. i looked inside but never went in i stayed outside on the sidewalk the whole time. a lady [asked] if i was here to vote and i told her not today i was just seeing if they had electronic machines or the paper ones this year. at that time the chief judge bob bray approached me telling me i couldn’t look inside from out on the public sidewalk. he was very adamant that it was not allowed and i just continued to ask him why would it not be allowed. he began to curse at me as he called the police. when trying to describe me to the police i even gave him my first and last name. i wasnt there for issues i told them multiple times to calm down. eventually another man Robert Jones Jr comes outside to try and tell me the same. he began to get loud and yell and point at me sayin “you dont have the right to film me and thats my right you have to have my permission” when i asked what right that was he grabbed my camera with both hands. i was wearing my wrist strp so i got pulled with it. as i began to struggle for my camer he swung me around into the wall which has that really weird texture and then pushed me up against it again. at this point i could feel the cold liquid dripping on my neck so i knew i was bleeding. i take blood thinners for my condition so i didnt know what was going to happen so i got physical back and fought him off. we exchanged blows and tussled for a bit before a few other workes helped throw me to the ground trying to hold me there. i forced my way back up and at that point Robert Let go of my camera and backed off so i no longer engaged in any physical altercations with him. i only defended myself from his attacks. at that point there was 10-12 worked outside and people were yelling at me saying i attacked him first and i should have just left and this wouldnt have happened. only 1 worker was nice and it was a man named gerard. he tried to help calm me down and take a look at me and see how bad it was. eberyone else was ignorant. when i tried to go into the public building to use the public restroom they shoved me out of the dooe and wouldnt allow me into the building and eventually closed the doors leaving me there bleeding with nothing to stop it. eventually officer pfau of the annapolis city police department showed up. i had already called for medical attention but he called again for me. he got all the info i needed to file charges and i went off to the ER for my 3 hour wait to get stapled up. the cut is only about 2-3 inches long but it was deep so i had to get more scans to make sure no brain bleeding. we were all good so thye sent me on home.

Anne Arundel County is responsible for the election and the County Board of Elections handles the selection of polling places, the hiring of election officials and is responsible for running a safe and fair election. We requested a statement from Anne Arundel County and a spokesperson for the County Executive declined to comment. We will update this story as needed.

