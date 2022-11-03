Healing Conversations: Unlocking the Transformative Tools of Art Therapy at Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall will welcome an expert panel of nationally recognized and local practicing educators, researchers, and clinicians to enjoy an enriching conversation, followed by a Q&A on the life-changing work of art therapy. These esteemed practitioners will help the audience harness the healing power of the creative process. From the foundation of the discipline to the ground-breaking science behind its results, learn how you can embark upon your healing journey with these skills for individual, family, and group practice. Art offers the prospect of discovery, whether you are looking for a way to relieve stress and anxiety or eager to bolster your personal growth, mindfulness, and well-being. Come prepared to start where you are.

Karen Alexander of International Art + Mind Lab will moderate the conversation with panelists Catherine Goucher of Notre Dame of Maryland, Aubrey Bodt of the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, and Juliet King of George Washington University.

‘Unlocking the Transformative Tools of Art Therapy’, will take place on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, in the Bowen Theatre at 7 pm, and is the first forum of three Healing Conversations presented by Maryland Hall.

Tickets are available here.

