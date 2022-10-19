October 19, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Debate Recap. Crofton Forfeit. Lifeline 100. LAA and Dr. Bedell. Egg Nog!!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you want to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Scout & Molly’s

Today…

Some thoughts on the County Executive debate last night. Crofton Hig forfeits seven football games. Lifeline 100 donates $38,000. Leadership Anne Arundel is hosting a discussion with AACPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell next week. And the Galway Bay egg nog is going fast–get it now! Plus, some pod news too!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just a bit of a heads up over the next few weeks. We are making some changes to EyeOnAnnapolis.net , and some things may look a bit out of kilter and may appear in places where you are not used to seeing them. No need to alert the authorities–it is controlled chaos. And speaking of chaos.. stick around; I have some thoughts on the debate last night. So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The debate. The one and only debate for County Executive saw Steuart Pittman and Jessica Haire battle it out. Neither one pulled punches accusing the other about anything you recently saw in your mailbox. No real surprises, but the crowd and the debate seemed to go Pittman’s way, in my opinion. But that was only 400 people, and a lot more should be voting. Two interesting points–Pittman said crime was down 10%, and Haire said it was up over 5%. They slugged it out, and Pittman’s numbers are county only. Haire’s include the City of Annapolis. Haire justified it by saying Hogan can’t exclude Baltimore. That is a valid point, but the County Executive has no jurisdiction over Annapolis as the Governor does over Baltimore. The other was on the landfill. Haire said emphatically that she does not support the Crofton landfill but dodged the questions about the quarter million dollars the developer of that landfill donated to her campaign. In the end, I think Pittman came out on top of this, but it will continue to be a very tight race, and it is Pittman’s race to lose. Someone commented to me that Pittman had all his employees there. I corrected him that they likely were there on their own because they were all scared of losing their jobs come November. People–I keep saying, investigate on your own and vote for the best man or woman for the job!

Some bummer news for Crofton High School. The varsity football team will be forfeiting five games over the past two seasons, and the JV team will forfeit two. All due to ineligible players. The school is being mum about who the student-athletes are or the reason for their ineligibility. The athletes will not be allowed to participate in any athletics for sixty days.

The Lifeline 100–that bike ride on October 2nd that wasn’t. They tallied up the funds and came up with $38,000 that will be donated to local non-profits. $1,800 for the food bank, $1,000 to the Red Cross for Ian relief, $12,500 for Anne Arundel Crisis Response System, $11,700 to Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, $5,500 to Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails, and $5,500 to Friends of Kinder Park. The next one is on the calendar for 2023—October 1st.

Leadership Anne Arundel is presenting a discussion with Dr. Mark Bedell, the new Superintendent for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, on his vision moving forward. It is open to the public and will be held next Wednesday morning, the 26th, at AACC. Dr. Lindsey will moderate and host. Head to Leadershipaa.org and then events and community calendar for the link to get tickets!

And for those that are not prone to listening to me–I told you the Renn Fest would sell out. I told you, Bands in the Sand, and the Boatyard Beach Bash would all sell out. I have a track record–so here’s your latest warning. The Galway Bay Egg Nog will sell out. It does year after year. There is ONE slow boat from Ireland and ONE shipment per year. When it is gone, it is gone. It is here now, but it will be gone later. So get it sooner (it keeps) rather than later. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com and pick it up at any of their four restaurants–or you can just grab a bottle, half-case, or full case at any of them– Galway Bay, Pirates Cove, Killarney House (and their brand spanking new bar) or Brian Boru. You can also try your luck at Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits! There’s your warning: do not count on it being available the week before Christmas!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend is Scout & Molly’s and the following week, I think it will be the Salvation Army–that was fascinating.

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Scout & Molly’s!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, the only legitimate source for live music in the area, with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, NEWS, Podcast