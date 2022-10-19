MHEC Honors Anne Arundel Social Services for Commitment to First Gen Students

The Maryland Higher Education Commission honored the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services Annapolis Family Support Center with a citation yesterday for the Family Support Center’s efforts throughout the year, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month to support young, enthusiastic students with bilingual skills to promote the acceleration of the college experience.

Working with the United States Naval Academy and other local partners, the Family Support Center is preparing these young parents to become first generation college students after their graduation from high school. “We are honored and very much appreciate MHEC’s recognition of our program and student-parents who are committed to the program and focused on their higher education goals”, said Karen Nissly, Director of the Family Support Center.

Last year the Annapolis Family Support Center served 57 participants and 68 children three years of age and younger. In addition to our Teen Parent Program that assists young parents while in high school, they also provide training and employment to non-custodial parents unable to pay their child support and offer other educational and training opportunities for participants.

“We are very proud of the work the Center does to support and reinforce the importance of education with all of the young parents who attend the program”, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services Director Carnitra White said. “This recognition reminds us how important and impactful our work is to the community we serve.”

Learn more about the Annapolis Family Support Center at https://www.facebook.com/AnnapolisFSC/

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB