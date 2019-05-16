“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

One day writing intensive at St. John’s College on June 8th

| May 16, 2019, 04:44 PM
Rams Head

St. John’s College is hosting a writing intensive on June 8th!

In this one-day writing intensive, participants will have the opportunity to join other writers for a day devoted to writing instruction, discovery, and inspiration. Working under the guidance of award-winning authors, attendees may select four workshops. By choosing from a menu of craft options that will include memoir, fiction, nonfiction, and publishing advice, participants will select the subjects that address their most challenging writing issues and will leave armed with new skills, understanding, and motivation. All levels are welcome.

These concentrated writing workshops are complemented by an extraordinary setting of St. John’s College and charming, historic Annapolis.

The day includes:

  • Morning coffee
  • Participants may choose from a variety of workshops
  • Lunch with question and answer forum
  • Afternoon coffee and guest author book sales
  • Wine reception

For more information or to buy tickets, please click here.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here