One day writing intensive at St. John’s College on June 8th

St. John’s College is hosting a writing intensive on June 8th!

In this one-day writing intensive, participants will have the opportunity to join other writers for a day devoted to writing instruction, discovery, and inspiration. Working under the guidance of award-winning authors, attendees may select four workshops. By choosing from a menu of craft options that will include memoir, fiction, nonfiction, and publishing advice, participants will select the subjects that address their most challenging writing issues and will leave armed with new skills, understanding, and motivation. All levels are welcome.

These concentrated writing workshops are complemented by an extraordinary setting of St. John’s College and charming, historic Annapolis.

The day includes:

Morning coffee

Participants may choose from a variety of workshops

Lunch with question and answer forum

Afternoon coffee and guest author book sales

Wine reception

