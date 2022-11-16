Pocket Yacht Named World’s Largest Cutwater Dealer

Pocket Yacht Company was named the 2022 Largest Cutwater Boats Dealer in the World. This award was celebrated amongst all four of its locations along the East Coast, including Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland.

“We are proud to receive this award,” says Managing Director and Owner Mark Schulstad. “We have a dynamic team that works hard to be the best in the industry, and we are proud of this great accomplishment.” The Pocket Yacht Company has also celebrated three other awards this year, including Top Dealer for Ranger Tugs, Top 100 Dealer Award from the Marine Retailers Association of America, and it has become a Marine Industry Certified Dealership.

“The Pocket Yacht Company is an exceptional dealership and has an exceptional sales team”, says Jeff Messmer, Vice President of Ranger Tugs and Cutwater Boats. “We’re proud to celebrate our partnership and their dedication to making Cutwater and Ranger Tug owners the happiest boaters on the water.”

