Annapolis Boat Shows: Hands Across the Transom for Hurricane Relief

announces a hurricane relief effort that will run from the start of the fall Powerboat Show, October 6, until the end of the Sailboat Show, October 17. The effort aims to raise $50,000 to benefit the thousands of Puerto Ricans, Floridians, and Coastal Carolina residents whose lives…and jobs…have been negatively affected by Hurricane Ian.

“The images of thousands of boats and, more importantly, lives destroyed by Hurricane Ian are heart-wrenching,” said Annapolis Boat Shows President Mary Ewenson. “We hope to leverage the generosity of the more than 100,000 boaters and marine enthusiasts who will be in Annapolis for the Powerboat Show and the Sailboat Show to raise enough money to make a difference in the recovery efforts.”

Two not-for-profits have currently been selected to receive the donated funds, with the goal of more to come. Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises, is one of the two organizations. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. “We are grateful for the support of the boating community and this opportunity to raise much-needed funds to assist homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona,” said Team Rubicon CEO Art DelaCruz. “Even more so, as a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, I find personal pride in knowing the community that welcomed me now supports our work.” Team Rubicon was already on the ground in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit. Volunteers are working tirelessly to clear roadways, muck out houses, and bring hope to those adversely affected.

Annapolis Boat Shows will also partner with Old Salt Fishing Foundation. This 50-year-old not-for-profit on Florida’s Gulf Coast has been active in Hurricane Relief for several decades. They have developed an extensive network of local contacts and have been instrumental in working directly with marinas, fishing guides, and marine service workers to render aid where it is most needed. Recently, the Foundation raised $50,000 to support Hurricane Irma relief, and they are hard at work following Ian.

Boat show attendees and other potential donors are encouraged to visit www.annapolisboatshows.com/relief to donate to the affiliated charities directly.

A similar effort conducted by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2017 helped raise $250,000 for hurricane relief after a spate of hurricanes decimated Caribbean cruising grounds.

