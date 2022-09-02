Ignite Annapolis Tickets On Sale NOW

Following a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Annapolis will once again play host to Ignite Annapolis, a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by people who have a burning idea—and the guts to get onstage and share it with their hometown crowd.

Ignite Annapolis #5 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, with an opening reception at 6:00 pm and the program beginning at 7:00 pm. The event is produced in partnership with Annapolis-based non-profit Leadership Anne Arundel and proceeds will benefit the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Ignite Annapolis #5 will feature 16 thought-provoking speakers, each presenting for five minutes with 20 slides. The evening will once again be emceed by WRNR’s Morning Show Host, Rob Timm, and will include talks on topics such as civic discourse, religion, healthcare, sexual assault, race, fertility, addiction, the environment and much more.

Selected speakers (and their topics) include:

Sandy Travis Bildahl (Bravery Becomes You: On the Road Fearless and Free)

Meghan Brennan (Let’s Face The Music and Dance)

Anne M. Brooks (Scars Into Stars)

Conor Curran (Youth and Government)

Dr. Michael Freedman (Surviving the Next Pandemic)

Tim Hamilton (Ego Trip: Attacking depression one mushroom at a time)

Marissa Jachman (How We Prevent Rape)

Nancy Johnson (The Unflattering Side of Fashion)

Stacy Korbelak (The Trauma Filled Workplace)

Christopher McCleary (Corporate Partnerships and Public Housing)

Liz Murphy (Why do we choose conformity when we say we want to stand out?)

Liza Roe (How to Embrace Change in a World that is Anything but Constant)

Sherry Samuels (Nine Months & Counting)

Patrick Shurney (Religion & Politics)

Carol Velandia (Language As an Equalizer)

Tickets for Ignite Annapolis are $10 and are available now at www.igniteannapolis.com





Special thanks to the sponsors of Ignite Annapolis–MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, What’s Up Media, DataCanopy, Scarborough Capital Management, Thibodeau Media Group, Leadership Anne Arundel, Eye on Annapolis, and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits.

