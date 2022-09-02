Bonus Podcast: Hunger Action Month. What Can You Do?

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank is pulling out all the stops with plenty of ways for you to help out neighbors in need.

Make no mistake, the need is real and greater than ever.

We sat down with CEO Leah Paley and Director of Marketing Melanie Kincaid to talk about the events happening in September, from their opening food drive, to a Zoom talk on inflation’s impact on food insecurity, to being a recipient for Ignite Annapolis, to a fun night on the Harbor Queen.

There is even a passport you can order or pick up for everyday tasks you can do at home and a generous donor will donate $5 for each task (up to $5000) to the food bank.

You can do something every day during Hunger Action Month, but it doesn’t stop there. Our neighbors need help 24-7, 365. Look for (or organize) food drives in your neighborhood, your work or your school.

Have a listen!



LINKS:

