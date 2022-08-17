August 17, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Teacher Beef. Another Plot Twist for Greenbury Point. Spy News. Beepr Buzz!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Anne Arundel County teachers and their union is upset that contractors are being hired to teach special education. Yet another plot twist in the saga of golf at Greenbury Point. The Hillsmere spy couple has had their plea bargain rejected by the judge.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, let's get into today's news, shall we?

Today we are leading off with something from the “so what else is new” file. The teachers hate the Board of Education, and the Board of Education hates the teachers. OK, hate is too rough, but they are duking it out. There is a nationwide shortage of teachers. As a result, the school board is hiring qualified contractors..think temp agency… to do special education. I also suspect that it has a lot to do with the undisclosed settlement the school made for Bowen Levy’s death due to substandard supervision in special ed, but I digress. The teachers say that if the board paid them more, gave them more time off, and more planning time, there would not be a shortage. What really stings for the teachers is seeing a contractor being paid more than a teacher. But the board counters that teachers receive vacation, sick leave, retirement, health benefits, and more, and the contractors get none. Not sure what can be done in the next week and a half. The doors are gonna open. As for the union, they are asking for the contracted workers to be hired and then to join the union. What a welcome for Dr. Bedell!

Yesterday we told you about the plot twist in the Greenbury Point saga where because Pittman submitted a proposal, both were dead. Well, plot twist on the plot twist. Rick Hutzell, who produces the Meanwhile in Annapolis newsletter, sat down with Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk, who is planning to move ahead with plans to submit the full proposal to build the course and improve the property. He was aware of the statement by the Navy but said that the process had only just begun and that he plans to submit a full proposal very soon. After that, he said he’d invite public comment and discussion. My guess…he may be thinking of creating the course purely within the realms of the mission of the Academy to develop leaders morally, mentally, and physically. This is something the County can’t do. And I bet the new course and trails will be pitched to be used exclusively for the golf and cross country teams. That takes the mids off the existing course, which could then be expanded–membership-wise. Just a hunch. And I heard yesterday that there may be yet another plot twist concerning property ownership. Stay tuned, this is getting good!

Speaking of the Navy. The moral of this story is that if you sell nuclear secrets to a foreign country and accept a plea bargain to serve 12 to 17 years in prison..it ain’t enough. Johnathan Toebbe and his wife Diana have been charged with selling secrets to a foreign nation. Diana was a teacher at Key School, and Jonathan worked on engineering nuclear submarines. While Jonathan is accused of selling the secrets to an undercover FBI agent, his wife is accused of being the lookout. None of the information given was top secret or secret but fell into a confidential category. The Federal judge in Martinsburg, WV, said the plea agreement was “strikingly deficient” and said the couple only accepted the plea bargain for “selfish and greedy reasons but could have caused great harm.” So she rejected the plea agreement. The Toebbes then withdrew their guilty plea, and a trial was set for January 2023.

