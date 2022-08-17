Despite Strong Pitching, Baysox Suffer a Loss at Home

The Bowie Baysox had a strong showing from their pitching staff on Tuesday, but they were still on the wrong end of their series opener with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday. Bowie only collected four hits in a 2-1 loss.

Garrett Stallings spun a quality start for the second-consecutive start, but he did allow an early run when Anthony Volpe walked to begin the game and scored on an Austin Wells single. Following two more scoreless frames, Stallings did allow a solo home run to Andres Chaparro, making it 2-0.

After Stallings (L, 5-9) finished his sixth inning, Conner Loeprich and Jensen Elliott combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Bowie had good chances against Somerset starter Clayton Beeter, drawing two walks in the first inning, and getting a double in the second inning, but still had nothing. While Beeter did not finish the second inning, Nick Ernst took over to retire four-straight batters into the fourth inning.

Hudson Haskin drilled a leadoff home run in the fourth inning to cut the Somerset lead in half, but Bowie only managed three more baserunners for the remainder of the game and never put a runner into scoring position.

Along with Ernst (W, 3-0), Matt Minnick and Carson Coleman (Sv, 11) held down Bowie for the night.

The loss is the fourth consecutive for Bowie, as they continue to tumble to 53-56 on the season and 26-14 in the second half.

Bowie will look to even the series on Wednesday as they continue the set with Somerset at 6:35 p.m.

