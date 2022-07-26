July 26, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Stabbing and Fight Update. Armed Robbery. Scholarship from Crosby. Backpack Giveaway!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

We have updates on the stabbing and fight in Annapolis as well as adding a new armed robbery. One Annapolis and Rodney Barnes will be hosting a backpack giveaway at the end of August. Crosby Marketing & Communications has given a Broadneck senior a $5000 scholarship. Pod news and tickets to give away from Rams Head On Stage and the Classic Theatre of Maryland!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ah yes, that rain seemed to cool things off a little bit! And for a bonus, our team, The Flying Butt Monkeys, kicked butt at Monday night trivia at The Graduate! OK, enough of that, let’s get back into the news, shall we?

Following up on some stories from yesterday. That stabbing in Eastport– police have said that they received a call at 430 am on Saturday morning for a stabbing victim in the 1000 block of Madison Street–this is near the intersection of President Street. The subject was bleeding profusely from the torso and leg and was taken to shock-trauma in serious condition. They do not have a suspect at this time. About 6 hours earlier, they were around the corner in the 900 block of President Street for an armed robbery. Police say that the victim was involved in a verbal argument with a suspect and the suspect pulled a gun while another suspect took the victim’s car keys. They both fled on foot, but police were able to locate and arrest one who was identified as a 40-year-old man from DC. The other suspect is still on the loose.

Now as to that fight! The police still have not released any information on it, but learned the details from an elected official. It was just before 2:00 am on Saturday morning and a fight broke out between two females. It was NOT in a bar but along Dock Street. Police arrived and tried to break it up, but a crowd of an estimated 200 people surrounded the police, and they called the County for backup. Ultimately they were able to restrain one of the suspects, identified as a 17-year-old female. She appeared intoxicated, under the influence of drugs and acted erratically. When put in the police car, she attempted to kick out the windshield. She was pulled from the car and taken to AAMC by the Fire Department under protective custody. She was ultimately released from the hospital into her father’s custody. No word on the other suspect in the fight or if there was any arrests made. Not quite sure why the police would not release the information about this, but we’re going to ask.

Remember Rodney Barnes, the award winning producer from Eastport that got the key to the City back in June? He’s teaming up with Mayor Buckley’s One Annapolis program for a back to school backpack giveaway. The giveaway will be at the Pip Moyer Rec Center on Sunday August 28th from 11 am to 2 pm. 500 backpacks and supplies will be given out to elementary school students at the event which will also include food, drink, music, and activities like bike safety training, E-sports competitions, drone racing contests, a double dutch contest and more! Pretty cool. If you are interested in helping out the cause– send an email to Adetola Ajayi at [email protected]

Kudos to Crosby Marketing and Communications once again. Madeleine Stern, a Broadneck High Senior is the latest recipient of the Crosby Marketing and Media Studies Scholarship. This is a $5000 award and Stern plans to use it to offset the cost of studying Journalism at Northwestern University in the fall. So kudos to Ray Crosby and his team and congrats and best of luck to Madeleine.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up with some great seats again. I have seats to see Herb Alpert and Lani Hall tonight at Maryland Hall–want them? Just shoot me an email or a DM and let me know and I may pick you. And be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. But wait, that’s not all. The Classic Theatre of Maryland has given us two seats to their final cabaret of the season–bet you didn’t know they had a cabaret huh? Well it is Sunday evening August 7th–so there is some time. These are fun nights.. the Unified Jazz Ensemble is the house band and a full bar, and it is totally reminiscent of a small intimate jazz club in Paris! Same deal– let me know you would like to go and I might pick you! Good luck to all!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Renn Fest!! I should have a bonus pod with Pure Prairie League this week and next weekend, Classic Theatre of Maryland!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

