Happy Birthday! Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center Turned 120 Last Week

It was 120 years ago last week, that Annapolis Emergency Hospital treated its first patient. Today, the hospital known as Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has grown from a small community hospital into a regional medical center. Hospital leaders and staff celebrated the major milestone with a special birthday cake for employees.



On July 18, 1902, J.M. Bowers was working as the foreman of the cut stone crew building the Court of Appeals Building in Annapolis when he was injured and taken to the Annapolis Emergency Hospital that had opened that morning. Before that day, Mr. Bowers would have been taken to Baltimore for care and may not have survived the trip. Instead, he was treated at the two-story converted farmhouse with 11 beds in two wards. Today, the hospital has 396 acute care beds on its beautiful 57-acre campus.

“Since its founding 120 years ago, we’ve been a beacon of hope for this community,” says Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “From our humble beginnings, we made a commitment to provide patient-centered care, and that tradition comes to life every day by our dedicated and compassionate team members.”

Today, the hospital has grown to serve an area of more than one million people across eight counties throughout Maryland. “While we celebrate our past, we continue to enhance the health of the people and communities we serve,” says Perkins. “During the pandemic, we opened a comprehensive mental health facility in Annapolis and launched a cardiac surgery program. We will continue to innovate and plan for the future because our community deserves high-quality care close to home.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB