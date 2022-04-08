April 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Underaged Liquor Sales. Extortion. Vax Sites Closing. Last Day of School. Human Library. Events!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police did an underaged drinking check–hear who failed. Alderman Gay was being extorted and now there is a call for his resignation, but he is declining! AAMC closed down their Vax clinics. The Human Library is coming. AACPS announced the final day of school. The Baysox open tonight. Maryland Hall is hosting a Front Stairs Concert tomorrow. Zachary's Jewelers is having their Game Show Sale this weekend. The Key School is hosting the Annapolis Book Festival. The Wilma Lee is sailing again.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 8th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

We made it to the weekend! Kinda a soggy week but I think the weather looks better this Palm Sunday weekend! Well, the quicker we get this done, the closer the weekend is, so let’s get into today’s news…shall we?

Five Annapolis establishments received citations for serving alcohol to minors this week. The Annapolis Police conducted a compliance check of 13 places. 8 were on the ball and 5 were not. Annapolis Wine & Spirits, Forest Drive Liquors, Forward Brewing, Lighthouse Wine & Spirits, and Mission BBQ down at City Dock all served to minors. The citations do not carry any heavy fines until it becomes a problem. However the businesses will need to appear before the liquor board and as they say, this will go on their permanent record.

Some political news. Apparently Alderman DaJuan Gay got into a dispute with a boyfriend of a friend. It resulted in the boyfriend trying to extort money from Gay. Gay reported to the police and they arrested and charged the suspect. But now there are videos and images circulating of Gay drinking while underage and smoking marijuana–and with the images a call for his resignation or removal from office. Gay got out ahead of this and put out a statement on April 6th saying that his social life has not impacted his work for residents of Ward 6 and he is committed to improving the lives of his constituency. We reached out to the Mayor for a comment and got a text response from a City Spokesperson saying it’s a shame a public servant has been threatened this way. Gay has had some legal issues in the past which saw him arrested at the Military Bowl by the State Police for failure to appear for several traffic violations. Hopefully, he will remember his upcoming date in July. He was cited in January for driving his car without valid registration or insurance.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has closed down its COVID 19 vaccination sites. Citing plenty of other places to get the jab, they closed them all at the end of the day yesterday. Need a vax? go to vaccines.gov and it is all there. They will be maintaining two testing sites–one at the Sajak Garage on the second floor and another at the First United Methodist Church in Hyattsville. Again, there are plenty of other places to get tests as well– aahealth.org is your place to go for local locations!

The Anne Arundel County Schools feel confident enough in the weather for the next few months to say that the last day of school for most students will be June 24th… which seems terribly late to me. High School seniors are done on May 26th and there are a few other dates for other groups as well. And not that we need to look to fall, but they expect the first day of school to be before Labor Day again—August 29th!

This is a month off but I want to tell you about the Human Library. Yes, along with fishing rods, instruments, hot spots, passes to museums, books, records, DVDs, magazines, and a whole bunch of other stuff—on May 15th at the Annapolis Library on West Street you can check out a human. Yes, a real live human! I did this at Odenton a few years back and it was incredible. You check them out for a conversation. But they all have a story–one may be an immigrant, a refugee, transgendered, recovering addict, police officer, public official, a farmer, or an everyday joe on the street. Sit down, ask questions, have a conversation, and expand your horizons! This is SUCH a cool program so keep your eye out for sign-ups.

OK, lemme talk about some events! Tonight is opening night for the Baysox. The first pitch is at 7:05 and I have a bunch of tickets for any home game this season–send me a DM asking for a pair and I will send them to you. They are also bringing in Jimmy JJ Walker–Mr. Dynomite to the stadium for some laughs and a meet and greet. There are a ton of promotions this year..and a big change–cashless concessions..so be prepared for that. Zachary’s Game Show Sale starts today–if you missed the bonus pod we did with Steve and Constance earlier this week–shame on you, but most all jewelry will be discounted up to 70% and you can play tv game shows to get better deals still. It goes through Sunday–and remember, Mother’s Day is coming up! Maryland Hall is hosting the first Front Stairs Series concert of the summer on Saturday at 2 pm. Hood 2 Good is presenting a Youth Artist Showcase–so come on out to an all-ages free show and see some of the talent we have in our own town! Tomorrow is the Annapolis Book Festival at Key School on Hillsmere Drive from 10 am to 5 pm–also free and a lot of fun! And finally, the Wilma Lee is sailing again–if you have the itch to get out on the water again– amaritime.org is where you want to go and book a two-hour sail on the skipjack!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Hope you caught my conversation with Mary Ramsey the lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs…she’s so cool and I just loved talking to her–was like my sister–but I liked Mary..my sister–not so much! Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Snap Fitness and next week, it is the Junior League of Annapolis. We do have a few more bonus pods coming up too– Arts Council of Anne Arundel and their Paint the Town fundraiser in May. Stephane Wrembel. And Don Hooker from the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest–still so bummed this is the final year!

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and The Roof Guy Annapolis!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

