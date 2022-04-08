Annapolis Alderman Gay Responds to Recent Criticism and Calls For Resignation

Annapolis Alderman DaJuan Gay (Ward 6) has publicly responded to recent calls for his resignation. A personal dispute has spilled out publicly including photos and videos of the Alderman engaging in underage drinking and the consumption of marijuana.

The Alderman publicly released the following statement on April 6, 2022.

Nearly two weeks ago, in a bizarre text exchange with the boyfriend of a good friend of a decade, I was threatened and blackmailed in an attempt to extort money from me. The Annapolis Police Department completed an investigation and arrested the individual. This was one of the most difficult decisions of my life, as I’ve cared deeply for this friend.

Since the arrest, I have become the victim of a smear campaign, seemingly to force my resignation as Alderman of Ward 6 in the City of Annapolis and harm my reputation. Videos have been released of me engaging in social acts of smoking marijuana, drinking, and attending parties. The images were taken by a trusted friend of 10 years in environments and situations where I felt comfortable and safe from judgment and free to be my 20-something self.

I strongly believe that my social life has not negatively impacted my work for the residents of Ward 6. I’ve remained consistently committed to improving the lives of my constituency who I care deeply for.

I hope to use the remainder of my term to continue to support the redevelopment of Eastport Terrace and Harbor House, fully fund our community resource centers, support efforts to strengthen the Office f Community Services, and bring needed transit and career opportunities to families in Ward 6. The work we have started will truly result in a better and safer community.

I am committed to my role as Alderman of Ward 6 in the City of Annapolis, and I apologize for any distraction this may have caused.