Tour de Talbot Bicycle Ride Scheduled for June 4th!

The revived Tour de Talbot will take place again in 2022 under a new umbrella organization, Talbot Thrive , on June 4, 2022. Bicycle riders will leave from the Easton Firehall location on Leonard Rieck Drive in Easton. With the success of Tour de Talbot last year, with over 300 bicycle riders participating, the event was looking for new organizers and Talbot Thrive, a new non-profit dedicated to healthy and safe outdoor mobility for everyone, was the perfect fit. In addition to bike rides of various distances, the community at large is invited to participate in the group’s first-ever Thrive Expo – immediately following the ride. Register here!

“We’d love to get more of the community involved in this event, including families and non-bikers,” said Heather Grant, ride organizer, and Talbot Thrive Board member. “And using this date as the kick-off for what we hope to be an annual healthy living fair Thrive Expo seemed like the perfect launch for this new organization. It only adds to a great day for bikers coming in from all over Maryland for Tour de Talbot.”

The bike routes kick off at the Firehall at 7 a.m. with distances of 30, 40 and 62.5 (100 km Metric Century) being offered. Shorter mileage options can start later. Rest stops with water and snacks will be available approximately every 15 miles, but will close at 1 p.m. Participants completing the 40 and 62.5-mile routes will be crossing the Oxford Ferry and will be required to pay the one-way $5 ferry fee.

The Thrive Expo will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and is free and open to the entire community. At this point, the organization is looking for local businesses and non-profits who would like a table or booth to sell goods or products that promote healthy living and methods of transportation. Food vendors or food trucks are encouraged to apply early due to Health Department regulations.

Local businesses that have already signed on include Easton Cycle and Sport who will be at the start from 6:30-8:30 a.m. to assist riders and to top off those tires with air and Sprout who will be there providing post-ride boxed lunches for riders. Other early sponsors include Pursoma, Kelly’s Distributors and more. Visit https://tourdetalbot.org/sponsorship-information/ to learn more about sponsorship packages.

Proceeds from the ride go to support Talbot Thrive as well as other non-profits who volunteer to assist at rest stops – including the YMCA of the Chesapeake and All Saints Episcopal Church in Tunis Mills.

