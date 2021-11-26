THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Bonus Podcast: Holiday Thoughts With Steve and Constance from Zachary’s Jewelers

| November 26, 2021, 12:00 PM

When it comes to shopping, the folks at Zachary’s Jewelers know a thing or two. So we sat down with Steve and Constance to get their take on holiday shopping and more for 2021!

From the high-schooler looking for a perfect gift for a boy or girlfriend, to a soon-to-be-engaged couple, to someone just looking to “wow” a recipient with a gift, Zachary’s Jewelers has you covered.

Aside from the glitter of the holiday, we also talk about the upcoming big construction projects for downtown and how shoppers will be able to continue supporting our locally owned businesses using a lot of the lessons learned during COVID.

But before all that gets underway, Zachary’s Jewelers is kicking off the holiday season and the City’s Grand Illumination with The Nutcracker.  Children can come down at 4 pm on Sunday, November 28th for the storytime followed by vignettes of The Nutcracker performed outside on Market Space by the Chesapeake Ballet! And then, stick around for the lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree and Hanukkah Menorah.

All sorts of great holiday ideas in this bonus podcast!

Have a listen!

