THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Kick off Halloween on the Harbor Queen with Honest Lee Soul

| October 23, 2021, 12:27 PM

Harbor Queen SunsetKick up your heels and kick off the Halloween weekend in style aboard Watermark’s Harbor Queen and Honest Lee Soul.

From 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 30th,  you can ply the waters of Annapolis Harbor and the Severn River with the area’s top soul band, Honest Lee Soul.

Honest Lee Soul is back on the water by popular demand for an incredible live music performance. Add spirit to your night with a specialty crafted cocktail, the Poison Apple ($7) just for this cruise! This event is 21 and over only and costumes are encouraged!

This is a Halloween event you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are available now and this will sell out!

 

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«