Kick off Halloween on the Harbor Queen with Honest Lee Soul

Kick up your heels and kick off the Halloween weekend in style aboard Watermark’s Harbor Queen and Honest Lee Soul.

From 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, October 30th, you can ply the waters of Annapolis Harbor and the Severn River with the area’s top soul band, Honest Lee Soul.

Honest Lee Soul is back on the water by popular demand for an incredible live music performance. Add spirit to your night with a specialty crafted cocktail, the Poison Apple ($7) just for this cruise! This event is 21 and over only and costumes are encouraged!

This is a Halloween event you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are available now and this will sell out!

