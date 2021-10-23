Local Business Spotlight: Mission Escape Rooms

Just celebrating 5 years in Annapolis,has not looked back once. Now with three locations (Annapolis, Gambrills, Arundel Mills), owner and serial entrepreneur Jason Cherry is not looking back.

Jason has accomplished more in 25 years than most people dream of accomplishing in a lifetime. What you may ask? A career as a professional racecar driver, foundation founder, and owner of three Mission Escape Rooms. But that’s not all, Tap99 in Washington, the franchise rights for Kilwins in DC, and a secret new entertainment venue on the horizon right here in Annapolis.

Hold on and have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB