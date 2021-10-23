Crosby Adds Abbey Meltzer as VP

Abbey Meltzer has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a Vice President to support the firm’s growing public health and medical science communications programs for nonprofits and federal agencies. As part of Crosby’s team serving the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force through a contract with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), she will lead communications efforts on a range of disease prevention and health promotion recommendations and provide strategic counsel to expand stakeholder engagement programs.

Meltzer previously served as Vice President of Communications and Events for the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH), where she developed strategies for all communications activities, forged relationships with government, nonprofit and industry stakeholder representatives, and served as a media spokesperson. Prior to that, she was the Director of Communications at the Institute of Medicine (IOM) of the National Academies, guiding the development and dissemination of IOM messaging, reports, and outreach efforts.

Meltzer holds an M.P.S. degree from Georgetown University and B.A.s in Journalism and Sociology from The Pennsylvania State University.

“Through her IOM and FNIH experience, Abbey has been on the forefront of communicating about medical science and innovations relating to health care quality and delivery,” said Crosby president Raymond Crosby. “She is a great addition to our team of health communications experts.”

In addition to AHRQ and the Task Force, Crosby works with leading healthcare organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, Shriners Hospitals for Children, RefuahHealth, United Urology, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and CDC.

