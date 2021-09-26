Annapolis Police Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners

TheDepartment recognizes the importance of higher education and has announced theScholarship Fund winners for 2021: Katerina Brown, Amelia Clemens, Simon Durland, Damira Fowlkes, Kelly May, and Isabella Papaleonti.

The scholarships were funded through several anonymous benefactors and community donations. For the third year in a row, an anonymous donor made a generous donation in memory of those killed in the attack of the Capital Gazette offices in June of 2018: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.

“Education, through college or a trade school, is so very important. I am so happy that the Annapolis Police can support these young scholars as they continue their studies. The Annapolis Police Department is fortunate to have such unwavering support for our Scholarship Fund. A heartfelt thank you and our steadfast support to the recipients,” stated Chief Ed Jackson.

In conjunction with the 150th Anniversary of the Annapolis Police Department, the scholarship program was established in 2017 to award students from the City of Annapolis tuition assistance. These scholarships can be applied toward college or trade school tuition. In total, 23 scholarships have been awarded to Annapolis students.

Lt. Kevin Krauss of the APD Community Outreach Division stated, “We are proud of the scholarship recipients and wish them much success in their academic endeavors. A huge thank you to our community supporters—we appreciate your generosity and commitment. Our program would not be possible without your support!”

The winners from the Class of 2021:

Katerina Brown will attend the University of Maryland at College Park, majoring in Hearing and Speech Science.

She earned a 3.69 GPA at Annapolis High School where she was in the International Baccalaureate Program. She achieved:

*Honor roll (all semesters)

*Member of the National Honor Society.

Katerina volunteers at the Light House Shelter, Sarah’s House and she helps the elderly clean & organize their homes. She was an active member of the Annapolis High Red Cross Chapter, The Key Club, Interact Club, and Optimist Club.

Amelia Clemens will attend the Catholic University of America, where she will major in Nursing.

Amelia earned a 3.79 GPA at St. Mary’s High School. Her honors include:

*Parvis Scholar,

*National Honor Society

*National English Honor Society.

*Gold Award for Girl Scouts.

She has participated in several clubs including the Global Citizen Club & Interact Club.

She invested over ninety hours of service and creating a website for Girl Scouts to explore global opportunities and travel resources. She has volunteered her time in nursing homes. Amelia organized & executed a fundraiser for a very sick child in Annapolis. Amelia also managed events for children in families dealing with cancer.

Simon Durland is headed to Penn State this fall where he will major in Actuarial Science. Simon’s teachers describe him as a “highly intelligent, generous, diversely talented and diligent young man.”

Simon earned a 3.85 GPA at St. Mary’s High School. His achievements include:

*Saints Scholarship for Leadership in Sports

*Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal for Outstanding Math Student.

*Parvis Scholar

*National Honor Society

*Science National Honor Society

*Student-Athletes in Leadership.

Simon also gives back in a big way! He volunteers his time tutoring a 4th-grade student with mental & physical disabilities to help him improve his math skills. He prepares and serves dinner at the Light House Shelter. He also served with a temporary shelter program during Covid winter relief. He visits the homebound, serves as a liturgist, and cleans the sanctuary & pews at St. Mary’s for the Campus Care program.

Damira Fowlkes will attend the Parsons School of Design in New York City to study Fashion Design. Damira has been described as “an enthusiastic fashion designer eager to contribute to team success. She has attention to detail, excellent organizational skills with a clear understanding of drawing, apparel construction, and pattern making.”

Damira had a 3.5 GPA at Annapolis High School. She achieved:

*An AVID cord at graduation

*Finalist in the 2020 Miss Teen Maryland pageant.

Damira volunteers at the Annapolis SPCA, where she cares for sick & injured animals. She grooms & preps them for adoption. Her top-notch customer service extends to people, as well as the furry adoptees!

Kelly May will be attending the University of Tennessee where she plans to major in Biomedical Engineering.

She earned a 3.97 GPA at South River High School. Kelly achievements include:

*National Honor Society

*Science National Honor Society. Kelly received an

*AP Scholar with Honors Award,

*Principal’s Honor Roll throughout her high school career

* 2nd Place in the eCybermissions competition in Maryland.

Kelly volunteers at Calvary United Methodist Church where she teaches Vacation Bible School. She is a Sunday school teacher & a Youth Director Assistant. Throughout her high school career, she has participated in multiple clubs. In her Senior Year, Kelly was a Research Assistant Intern at Keystone Research Solutions.

Isabella Papaleonti will attend the Honors College at George Mason University this fall, and plans to major in Criminal Justice.

Isabella earned a 3.72 GPA at Annapolis High School. Her accolades include:

*Honor Roll for every semester of her HS career.

*Member of the National Honor Society

*Team Captain with Honorable Mention, of All County Basketball

*Leading Scorer and Team MVP, Anne Arundel County Girl’s Basketball.

Isabella volunteered with the Annapolis Optimist Club from Grades 6 -12. She participates in an annual clothing drive for the homeless, is a volunteer dog walker at the SPCA, and worked on a Suicide Prevention Concert Fundraiser.

Please visit The APD Foundation website at AnnapolisPoliceScholarship.org for more information.

