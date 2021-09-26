Nominations for Teacher of the Year Close Tonight

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county’s Independent Schools.

Nominees and winners will be recognized at the 36th annual Excellence in Education awards, hosted by the 21st Century Education Foundation & Anne Arundel County Public Schools, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Last spring, Jing Dai, a world language teacher at Meade High School, was named the 2021 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. AACPS has had two Maryland State Teacher of the Year winners in the past five years – Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018) and Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary (2020).

Do you know an #AACPSAwesome teacher who should be recognized? Colleagues, parents, or other community members who would like to nominate an educator from their school should speak with the school’s principal. Nomination forms are available at www.aacps.org/toy. Nominations are due by 3 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Source : AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS