American Heroes Benefit and Festival Slated for October 29-30 at City Dock

On Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th, the Proffitt Brothers Foundation is hosting the American Heroes Benefit and Festival on Annapolis City Dock to show support for America’s veterans, service-members, and their families and to raise money for veterans’ charitable organizations.

“After what happened in Afghanistan, America’s veterans, service members, and their families are distressed and worried that their sacrifices were in vain. So, we are organizing a two-day event to demonstrate to America’s warriors and their families that they have a sea of support and we honor their sacrifice,” explained Vince Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Brothers Foundation.

Proceeds from the event will go to veterans’ charitable organizations, including Annapolis-based Valhalla Sailing Project and Live Water Foundation. The organizations will be offering sailing lessons and paddleboarding activities during the fall festival to fellow veterans, service members, and their families.

The itinerary for American Heroes Benefit and Festival includes:

Masquerade Gala on Friday, October 29th 6 pm – 10 pm

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Included in the price of admission:

Open Bar and Gourmet Buffett

Live auction with exclusive items and opportunities

Two hours of live music by Chrysis Winston’s Crew Dance Band Ensemble (14- piece band plays music from the 60s to the present)

An incredible night of fun, honor, and patriotism

Fall Festival on Saturday, October 30th 2 pm – 10 pm

Live Music by 4 Bands

Multiple Cash Bars

Face Painting & Halloween activities for kids

Water activities provided by local veteran charitable organizations

Tailgate Games (Cornhole tournament, Giant Jenga)

Pet Costume Contest and Parade

“American Heroes Benefit and Festival will attract people from around the country who want to show their support for America’s warriors and their families during this difficult time for them,” added Vince Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Brothers Foundation. “People attending the event will also experience a weekend of fun and patriotism while raising money for great causes. It will be an event that will be talked about for years to come.”

