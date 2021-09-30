Alan Hewitt & One Nation Coming to Rams Head On Stage October 3rd

Touring in support of their sophomore album “2021” landing September 17th, Grammy nominees Alan Hewitt & One Nation will hit the road starting September 24 in Michigan, hitting New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania, before headlining the 2021 Progstock Festival in New Jersey, October 2 – 3. They will be at Rams Head On Stage on October 4th and tickets are available now!

Hewitt, keyboardist for the legendary rock band The Moody Blues, is anxious to have live audiences experience the vibrancy and cohesiveness of the band’s rock, jazz and funk fusion. “I’m very excited to get back out on the road and perform great music with great musicians for all of the fans that have hung in there during this weird time in our lives,” Hewitt, who also has 10 solo albums under his belt, said. “It will be nice to see those smiles and feel the energy of playing live again.”

The synergy from the stage will be natural given the grooves and rhythms Alan Hewitt & One Nation deliver in “2021”. A follow-up to the Grammy-nominated and Global Award-winning debut album “Evolution”, “2021” features “One Step Closer” and the epic “We’re One Nation” out now.

Alan Hewitt & One Nation is highlighted by an all-star lineup with keyboardist Alan Hewitt from The Moody Blues & John Lodge, award-winning guitarist Duffy King (John Lodge) drummer Billy Ashbaugh (The Moody Blues, Pat Benatar, NSync), and bassist David C. Johnson (The Neville Brothers, Aaron Neville Quintet).

Regional Alan Hewitt & One Nation Fall 2021 Tour Stops:

September 30 | Sellersville, Pa. | Sellersville Theater | Tickets

October 4 | Annapolis, Md. | Rams Head On Stage | Tickets

| Tickets October 7 | Virginia Beach, V.A. | T.B.A.

We spoke with Alan in advance of this show, so please check out that bonus podcast!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB