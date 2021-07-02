July 2, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Storm Damage. Ramos Update. Independence Day Events

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Wicked storm caused some damage in the area. Governor Hogan ups reward by $10,000 for info on murder of Midshipman's mother. An update on the Ramos trial. Tips for avoiding the worst traffic this weekend. And a rundown of the best events in the area.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, July 2nd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the Fourth of July Weekend and the Welcome Back celebration in Annapolis. Today’s DNB will be heavy on the events because we are ALL ready to get out, have some fun, and socialize! And as a reminder– no DNB on Monday–we’re going to be sleeping off the weekend! OK, it’s Friday–we all made it I think. So let’s get into today’s news… shall we?

Wow, that was some storm yesterday! What started as some thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service quickly escalated to tornado warnings and a lot of homes without power and downed trees. I have not heard of a tornado proper, but there were some pretty dramatic photos circulating on social media and our friend Torrey Pocock at Riggo Productions tossed his drone up to video the incoming storm–you can check them all out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Once again, subscribe to and read The Capital for the best and most thorough coverage of the Jarrod Ramos trial. Alex and Lilly are crushing it. As for the cliff notes–yesterday, Ramos’ sister testified and generally said he was a loner and did not recall too many friends growing up. He hiked the Appalachian trail to deal with his grandmother’s death and was estranged from his parents for quite some time and his sister for the past six years after she counseled him that his Twitter vendetta against The Capital was crossing the line. She heard nothing from him and when she heard the news about the shooting, she read his final tweet and knew he was involved and contacted the police. Again, the trial is expected to continue for another 7 or so days. Read the Capital for full details… really!

An update of sorts on the murder of the Midshipman mother that was killed on Tuesday. Governor Hogan weighed in and offered his condolences and spoke with the family. He also authorized an additional $10,000 reward, so the total now is $32,000. Hogan also said the State Police and any resources on the state level are available and willing to assist. I am impressed with the response from APD, the Feds, and the State on this tragedy. I only hope that we can expect a similar response in any future homicides. Somehow I think that is a pipe dream.

If you are looking to get out of town this weekend, listen up. Traffic is gonna suck..period. Hedge your bets and leave before 8 am today or after 8 pm tonight. Tomorrow before 6 am or after 8 pm. Sunday the Fourth before 6 am or after 10 pm. And Monday the 5th before 6 am and after 5 pm. Bring your patience and your EZ Pass because all tolls in Maryland are now electronic and a LOT cheaper with EZ Pass.

OK let’s get into the fun stuff now! There is SO much going on, so let’s do it chronologically.

TODAY–Tall Ships arrive at City Dock at 4 pm. There will b a party. At 5 pm a Family Picnic and Cookout at Maryland Hall presented by Maryland Hall and Art Farm Annapolis

TOMORROW–the 3rd. The Annapolis parade kicks off at 1030–a typical parade route from the Westin to City Dock. The Edgewater parade kicks off at noon. The Glen Burnie Fireworks at 9 pm, and the Sherwood Forest Fireworks also at 9 pm, but you either need a boat or a friend to catch them.

SUNDAY–the fourth, the anniversary of when we raised that giant middle finger to England! The West Annapolis Parade is at 9 am, the Eastport Parade is at 1030am, and a bit south down in Galesville, their parade kicks off at noon–if you have never been, go. It’s a slice of Mayberry. Then hang out and have a cocktail at Pirates Cove or Stan & Joe’s Riverside. The Bowie Baysox are away but the stadium is hosting a spectacular fireworks display and concert from DC Fusion. Tickets at Baysox.com and gates open at 5 pm. The concert kicks off at 7 pm (and they will do a full 2-hour set), and the fireworks at 9 pm. Here in Annapolis, the fireworks are scheduled for 9 pm as well.

And on MONDAY, another down homey parade up in Severna Park. That one kicks off at 10 am.

Remember these are only the big events, the City of Annapolis has concerts, exhibits, and all sorts of fun all over the town–go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we have a post pinned for you.

Oh, and with a holiday comes some closures. The City of Annapolis will be celebrating Juneteenth today and all offices are closed… you know June 19th…celebrating it on July 2nd. Makes perfect sense for a super long weekend–which is what they have, because they are closed on Monday the 5th as well to celebrate Independence Day. There will be no public transit on Sunday the 4th. And trash will not be picked up on Monday, everything shifts a day.

OK so that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be…up this weekend–it is Chesapeake Medical Imaging –dropping at noon tomorrow. And a reminder–if you know of any locally owned Anne Arundel County business that you think might be a good choice for a spotlight–let them know, or let me know and I will reach out to them–it’s free…the only cost is the time to sit down and chat!

