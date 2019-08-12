Severn man charged with animal cruelty after police see video of dog being struck and thrown down stairs

On August 8, 2019 at approximately 10:00 PM, Anne Arundel County Police officers from Western District responded to the 1100 block of Carinoso Circle Severn, MD for an animal abuse complaint.

Upon arrival, officers learned that one of the residents had abused their six-month-old Doberman Pinscher. Based on other evidence at the scene, Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control responded to assist with the investigation. Animal Care and Control took custody of the dog and transported him to an emergency veterinary clinic. Western District Detectives continued their investigation with the assistance of Animal Care and Control.

Investigators were able to view a video that clearly showed the suspect repeatedly strike and throw the Doberman Pinscher down the stairs.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Henry Reynolds Jr.

The Doberman Pinscher identified as “Bucko” was treated at a local veterinary clinic and is in good condition but still being monitored. Animal Care and Control also removed a cat from the Carinoso address as well as, two other dogs from an address associated with Mr. Reynolds Jr. on the 1400 block of Fairbanks Court in Hanover, MD. The additional animals were medically evaluated and are being held in protective custody.

This case is still being investigated and anyone with any information is asked to call Western District Detectives at 410-222-6155, the TipLine 410-222-4700, or Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control at 410-222-8900.

Arrested:

Robert Henry Reynolds Jr. | 37 | 1100 block Carinoso Circle | Severn, MD 21144

Charges:

Animal Cruelty

Mutilate Animal

