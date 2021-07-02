Baysox Fall to Akron 12-5

The Baysox were unable to capitalize on an early 5-3 lead, as the RubberDucks came from behind for a 12-5 victory.

Bowie started strong, plating three in the first inning. After Cadyn Grenier reached base to lead off the ballgame, Patrick Dorrian cashed in with a double on the first pitch he saw, extending his hitting streak to 14 games and giving the Baysox an early lead. Robert Neustrom followed with his fourth homer of the season, extending the Bowie lead to three.

Akron responded with a run in the bottom half of the first on the power of three singles from Steven Kwan, Franmil Reyes, and Richie Palacios. The single by Palacios brought home Kwan, putting the RubberDucks on the scoreboard.

Akron cut Bowie’s lead to one run in the bottom of the second inning when Daniel Schneeman hit his first Double-A home run.

The Baysox extended their lead in the top half of the fourth thanks to the bottom of the lineup. Kyle Stowers brought home Doran Turchin with an RBI double. It would not take long for Stowers to come home too, as after advancing 90 feet on a wild pitch, Greg Cullen’s first Double-A hit was an RBI single, making the Bowie lead 5-2.

After a stretch of six batters in a row being retired by Gray Fenter, he could not record the third out of the bottom of the fourth before a run crossed the plate. Four RubberDucks in a row reached with two down in the inning, capped off by a bases loaded walk worked by Steven Kwan. Steven Klimek was brought in to record the final out of the inning with the score standing at 5-3 Baysox.

The RubberDucks then plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer, his second homer during his rehab assignment, to tie the game at five. Richie Palacios then tripled and was brought home by a Chris Roller RBI single. Daniel Schneeman then brought home Roller and Marcos Gonzalez on a single to center.

The RubberDucks padded their lead on Oscar Gonzalez’s team-leading 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending the Akron lead to four. Steven Kwan, Chris Roller, and Bo Naylor added RBIs late in the game while Skylar Arias, Dakody Clemmer, and Juan Mota combined for 6.2 innings of shutout relief to hold the Baysox in check, allowing Akron to win in convincing fashion.

The Baysox will look to even the series at two on Friday night in Akron, as they will face the RubberDucks at 7:05 p.m. Michael Baumann is set to take the mound for Bowie for his seventh start with the Baysox this season.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

