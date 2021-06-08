June 8, 2021 | Daily News Brief | 100K Jabs For Luminis. Jobs Jobs More Jobs. The Rent Is Too Damned High

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Luminis Health has jabbed 100,000 arms and an Annapolis man was number 100,000. A hospitality job fair this Thursday. True Food Kitchen announces its opening date at the Annapolis Town Center and is hosting a hiring fair for three weeks. And Rent.com has some startling numbers in a new report on Maryland!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope your Monday was as good as a Monday can be, so let’s plow through this week–shall we?

Luminis Health, the parent of our own Anne Arundel Medical Center is celebrating a big milestone. Between their two hospitals and their mobile clinics, they have poked 100,000 arms with the COVID-19 vaccine and they are on the road to the next 100,000 with a $2.2 million state grant! This grant will expand the mobile vaccination program to take the vaccine to the folks that cannot easily get to the hospitals and to some of the more rural areas. CEO Christine Crabbs said that if needed, they are prepared to go door to door to get shots in arms if needed. And that 100,000th jab? That went to Keitarree Smith of Annapolis who got it at the Mt Olive AME Church at a mobile clinic. And he didn’t just walk away with the vaccine, he scored a $100 Visa Gift Card. As to the COVID numbers they are all trending in the right direction. We now have 71% of adults with at least one vaccine dose, and we are less than a percentage point from having 50% of the population fully vaccinated! Go, Maryland!

Got some hiring news for you today. If you are interested in a hospitality job–food service, transportation, hotel, tourism, etc. There is a hiring fair this Thursday. It is virtual and there are more than 30 businesses looking to hire immediately. Check them out, interview, and get hired! Want in? Go to applyannearundel.com and get on the list!

And this hiring event comes with some good news for foodies! True Food Kitchen at the Annapolis Town Center has set its official opening date. Drum roll please..it is July 16th. I am so looking forward to that–I have eaten at the Bethesda one a few times and it is terrific! But before they can open, they need to hire! And they are looking to hire ALL positions from the front of the house to the back. Full time to part-time including management. You need to apply in person at t temporary location across from the restaurant between South Mon Under and Talbotts. For the next three weeks..actually beginning yesterday— Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. From the notice, they sent out, looks like a decent benefits package as well. So there you are..two opportunities for you if you are seeking employment!

And as we wrap up, the website rent.com sent me a report about the cheapest places to live in Maryland. I did not expect to see Annapolis on that list … and it was not, but there were some interesting observations …at least I thought so. All based on average rent for a 1 bedroom apartment.

Cheapest: Salisbury at $1015 per month.. up 3% from last year

Mount Ranier is close at $1091…but they dropped 6.6% from last year

Towns in Anne Arundel that made the cheap list were Linthicum Heights at $1717, Glen Burnie at $1787, and Odenton at $1798. Keep in mind those are the CHEAPEST.

As for the most expensive, Annapolis came in at #2 with an average rent of $2206 but that was a pretty steep jump of 11.34% over last year. The Dena was also an expensive place at $1912, up 6.76%. Most expensive–Wheaton at $2365. Ft Washington and Ellicott City were numbers 3 and 4 coming in at $2134 and $2120 but those rates reflect a nearly 50% jump from last year. Crazy how expensive it can be. If you use the formula that you should spend no more than a third of your salary on rent, you should be making $79K to afford a single bedroom apartment in Annapolis–let that sink in. You can check it out on rent.com and I will warn you that site is a fantastic time suck with a ton of fascinating articles about housing all over the country..do check it out–rent.com

Finally–on the podcast front, in a few hours, we’re sitting down with the gang from Galway Bay to learn about them, later tonight at 6, George Young from DCMDVA Weather and I will be recording a summer weather podcast…probably outside on the deck at the Rams Head Roadhouse–stop by ad say hello if you are in the area. And tomorrow, one I will keep under wraps for a bit, but I think this will be an opportunity for a few folks! Oooh, the intrigue!

