Charting Careers Celebrates With In-Person Awards Night

Charting Careers, a mentoring and educational equity non-profit, held its annual scholarships and awards dinner at Quiet Waters Park on May 19, 2021, in an outside celebration just as COVID restrictions were lifted.

The organization honored scholars and families who are centered in the Charting Careers Community of mentoring, college & career readiness, and family partnership along with their Charting Careers mentors, tutors, staff, board members, and the Annapolis community.*

“This past year has been challenging for parents, caregivers, teachers, and most impacted our students/scholars. This underscores the importance of this evening. We have scholars who have excelled and persevered despite circumstances and challenges,” said Leon Thomas, III, Director of College and Career Readiness.

During the dinner event:

Over $6,000 given in college scholarships! Three seniors and one current college student were each awarded $1,500

Over 30 scholars and two mentors received distinguished awards

The City of Annapolis presented citations to scholars and mentors

Dr. Mamie Parker captivated the audience as the Keynote Speaker. Dr. Parker is an international public speaker; success coach; author; and a professional fish and wildlife biologist, who served as the first African American regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Read more about Dr. Parker: https://mamieparker.com/about/)

Dr. Erin Snell, Executive Director of Charting Careers said at the event, “We are so proud of scholars and their families, and grateful for our staff, volunteers, donors, and Board for all they do for this community.”

