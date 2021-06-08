THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Charting Careers Celebrates With In-Person Awards Night

| June 08, 2021, 10:53 AM

One of four scholars, Annapolis High Senior, Malcolm Leigh, receives Annapolis City Citation presented by Lyn Farrow, City of Annapolis, and a $1,500 Career/College Scholarship presented by Richard Van Dyke, Charting Careers Board (Photo: Nyia Curtis)

Charting Careers, a mentoring and educational equity non-profit, held its annual scholarships and awards dinner at Quiet Waters Park on May 19, 2021, in an outside celebration just as COVID restrictions were lifted.

The organization honored scholars and families who are centered in the Charting Careers Community of mentoring, college & career readiness, and family partnership along with their Charting Careers mentors, tutors, staff, board members, and the Annapolis community.*

Liquified Creative Annapolis

“This past year has been challenging for parents, caregivers, teachers, and most impacted our students/scholars. This underscores the importance of this evening. We have scholars who have excelled and persevered despite circumstances and challenges,” said Leon Thomas, III, Director of College and Career Readiness.

During the dinner event:

  • Over $6,000 given in college scholarships! Three seniors and one current college student were each awarded $1,500

  • Over 30 scholars and two mentors received distinguished awards

  • The City of Annapolis presented citations to scholars and mentors

Dr. Mamie Parker captivated the audience as the Keynote Speaker. Dr. Parker is an international public speaker; success coach; author; and a professional fish and wildlife biologist, who served as the first African American regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Read more about Dr. Parker: https://mamieparker.com/about/)

Dr. Erin Snell, Executive Director of Charting Careers said at the event, “We are so proud of scholars and their families, and grateful for our staff, volunteers, donors, and Board for all they do for this community.”

Rehab2Perform

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«