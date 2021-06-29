THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Governor Hogan Funds $13.5 M in Waterway Improvements Including $1.6M for Anne Arundel County

| June 29, 2021, 11:09 AM

Governor Larry Hogan today announced $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2022 to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state. The announcement—coming during the fourth day of the governor’s tour of the Eastern Shore—was made at the Ocean City Fire Department, which received $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.

“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Governor Hogan. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The funding will go toward 60 projects in 19 counties, including grants for statewide projects and emergency water rescue needs. Projects include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.

“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”

To streamline the grant application and management process, DNR has created the Grants Gateway to provide a single entry point for grantees and assure access to funding for innovative local projects. The gateway also provides DNR with an integrated grant-management system to monitor sources, manage data, and ensure grants are consistent with the department’s strategic priorities.

The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.

The Anne Arundel County projects to be funded in Fiscal Year 2022 include:

  • Annapolis Fire Department                                       
    Equipment Purchase for Fire Boats
    $1,100
  • City of Annapolis                                                                 
    Adaptive Boating Center
    $250,000
  • City of Annapolis                                                                 
    Engineering of New Docks at Burtis Basin
    $51,000
  • City of Annapolis                                                                 
    Floating Dock Installation at Multiple Street Ends
    $250,000
  • Green Heron Point, Arnold
    Dividing Creek Maintenance Dredging
    $147,000
  • Grays Creek and Hunters Harbor, Lake Shore
    Maintenance Dredging
    $222,000
  • Water Oak Point Road, Pasadena
    Rock Creek DMPS Rehabilitation and Stockpiling
    $375,000
  • Sandy Point State Park                                                 
    Boat Ramp and Marina Parking Area Improvements
    $250,000
  • Boone Trail, Severna Park
    Yantz Creek and Saltworks Creek Dredging
    $110,000

Rehab2Perform

Category: Annapolis Gives, Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»