Governor Hogan Funds $13.5 M in Waterway Improvements Including $1.6M for Anne Arundel County
Governor Larry Hogan today announced $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants for Fiscal Year 2022 to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities, and navigation throughout the state. The announcement—coming during the fourth day of the governor’s tour of the Eastern Shore—was made at the Ocean City Fire Department, which received $50,000 for a fire and rescue vessel engine replacement.
“Boating is not just an important part of our history and our culture, it is also an important part of Maryland’s economy,” said Governor Hogan. “The announcement of these new grants is yet another shining example that Maryland is open for business, open for summer, and open for boating.”
The funding will go toward 60 projects in 19 counties, including grants for statewide projects and emergency water rescue needs. Projects include new public boating access, amenities, and facilities; dredging of navigable waterways; emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders; and other important infrastructure and initiatives.
“We are pleased to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to keeping our waters safe and accessible through these grant awards,” Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “The Waterway Improvement Fund is an essential program that benefits all waterway users.”
To streamline the grant application and management process, DNR has created the Grants Gateway to provide a single entry point for grantees and assure access to funding for innovative local projects. The gateway also provides DNR with an integrated grant-management system to monitor sources, manage data, and ensure grants are consistent with the department’s strategic priorities.
The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment, and use of Maryland’s waters for the benefit of the general boating and cruising public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.
The Anne Arundel County projects to be funded in Fiscal Year 2022 include:
- Annapolis Fire Department
Equipment Purchase for Fire Boats
$1,100
- City of Annapolis
Adaptive Boating Center
$250,000
- City of Annapolis
Engineering of New Docks at Burtis Basin
$51,000
- City of Annapolis
Floating Dock Installation at Multiple Street Ends
$250,000
- Green Heron Point, Arnold
Dividing Creek Maintenance Dredging
$147,000
- Grays Creek and Hunters Harbor, Lake Shore
Maintenance Dredging
$222,000
- Water Oak Point Road, Pasadena
Rock Creek DMPS Rehabilitation and Stockpiling
$375,000
- Sandy Point State Park
Boat Ramp and Marina Parking Area Improvements
$250,000
- Boone Trail, Severna Park
Yantz Creek and Saltworks Creek Dredging
$110,000
Category: Annapolis Gives, Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB