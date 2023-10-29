How to Use Essay Writing Apps for the Best Grades

Essay remains the most popular type of assignment as thanks to it, teachers can easily test how well-versed you are in a subject. Plus, here, a student can show a lot of skills, from a creative approach and innovative ideas to analytical thinking. However, today, the requirements for essays are becoming more and more complex.

How to follow them all when stress overwhelms you? Here’s the key – take advantage of applications and make your text finally error-free. I have also collected platforms that will help you speed up the work process – try them all to choose what suits you best!

EssayPro.app

When I don’t have the energy to write an essay myself, I turn to professionals who can do it for me. I’ve known this platform for a while now: the essaypro app team is experienced enough to complete any task. Do you need to submit a dissertation, a research paper, a traditional essay, or something more complex? The authors know how to finish a paper at the highest level.

Another key point for me is the availability of plagiarism reports. Considering that universities’ plagiarism policies are very strict, it’s crucial that your material is original.

In addition, I appreciated the amazing pricing policy: the more pages you order, the less you pay per page.

And here’s the news I want to share. The application from EssayPro has been recently launched online and it’s now available on the AppStore (rating 4.9) and GooglePlay (4.8). To be honest, I’m not surprised by such high ratings, as in the application, you can communicate with the author with even more ease. Don’t hesitate to share your requirements, wishes and instructions with the writer.

Here’s another point: an author from EssayPro App can deliver your order as fast as in 3 hours. This is impressive.

I also want to emphasize the user experience. For me personally, good, easy to use design is necessary. To place an order, just follow three steps.

First, fill out the order form – it will take you approximately 5 minutes. Then, choose an author based on their expertise and experience. When the work is ready, check your draft and if you are satisfied with the quality, pay for it. However, if something is wrong, highlight the changes that need to be made and send the paper back for revision.

Now, let’s find answers to the most popular questions about EssayPro.app:

How much does an app subscription cost? The app itself is absolutely free, you don’t have to pay anything;

Will someone support me during the whole journey? Of course, the support team is available at any time and you can communicate with the authors whenever you need it;

Is the app available on all iOS devices? Yes;

Are there any special offers? Certainly. As I stated above, the more pages you order, the less you pay per page. The price also depends on the time the author has to complete the order: the more time before the deadline, the lower the price. To take advantage of the 5% off promo code, check out this page;

What are the guarantees and values of the platform? Refund, uniqueness and anonymity.

When you sit on a paper for days, you get used to the text and it is more difficult for you to notice typos, inaccuracies and complex structures. However, there’s a way to get rid of them – just turn to a writing app named Grammarly. This is an AI-based platform that finds errors in a couple of seconds.

And here’s a little piece of advice for the future – download the plugin from Grammarly to make sure that everything you write in the browser is free of typos. This is a useful way to check emails and other text in real time.

This is what I appreciate about Grammarly: simple design and ability to check the clarity, correctness and engagement of the text. There is also an opportunity to analyze the text for plagiarism. In the free version of Grammarly, you correct spelling, grammar and punctuation. While premium also checks your text for tone of voice and assertiveness.

Essentially, Grammarly is several tools in one:

Browser extension;

Online editor;

Plagiarism checker;

Add-ins for Microsoft Office;

Desktop applications for Windows and Mac.

Hemingway

So you already have an application where you can order a paper and one where you will free your essay from errors. Our next key to a perfect paper is Hemingway. This tool is focused on helping you write like Hemingway: in a short yet powerful manner. Your sentences will be easy to understand because passive voice, filler words, and adverbs won’t complicate them. So, this program aims to improve readability and make you more direct as a writer.

What does the best writing app look like in practice? First, Hemingway will encourage you to replace long sentences with shorter alternatives and remove passive voice. Next, overly complicated sentences will be highlighted in red. Those that are simply long will be highlighted in yellow and you will decide what to do with them.

Hemingway is ideally combined with Grammarly to make the text correct and exciting.

MindMeister

The above-mentioned applications will help you work with finished text, but what if you only have raw ideas? Try MindMeister so you don’t have to carry a notebook for insights and associations around. Collect all your interesting thoughts on one external resource. This writing essay app will definitely help you visualize your ideas.

If you work with large amounts of information, keeping everything in your head is simply impractical. This will only lead to more confusion and additional stress. But by writing down such key points as the thesis, arguments and examples, references and sources, you will simplify your life and speed up the creative process. It’s always easier to write a text if the outline is already in front of you: just finish one point a day and you will submit the assignment before the deadline.

Evernote

The last essay writing app on my list is Evernote. It usually saves me from panic, as sometimes I need to write down something urgently, and my laptop is not at hand. Then I open Evernote on my phone and save everything I need, be it comments from my professor, advice from classmates, or any spontaneous ideas.

Here’s why this tool remains popular:

It syncs across all your devices and apps like Google Calendar;

You can down searchable notes and to-do lists;

Save all types of content, from photos and audio to sketches, webpages, docs and PDFs;

Share materials with other users.



Therefore, this app for writing is just a godsend for students.

In Conclusion

In this guide, I have collected applications that will accompany you at all stages of working on an essay: from brainstorming and drawing up a plan to freeing the paper from errors and final proofreading. Of course, if you can’t write a paper yourself for various reasons, contact professional authors who have extensive experience in this matter. Fortunately, today’s students have many reliable assistants, be it human writers or AI-based tools.

