New Shows Just Announced at Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Due to government mandates Rams Head On Stage will be operating at a reduced capacity until further notice. To create a safe, socially distanced experience and to ensure you are seated with people you know, you must purchase all available seats at your table. All tables are positioned 6+ feet apart.
The box office is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS
PAUL THORN
w. Jamie McLean Band
Wednesday, August 11 at 8pm
WYLDER
Friday, July 2 at 8pm
LIVE AT THE FILLMORE
The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
Sunday, July 11 at 4pm and 730pm
CRYSTAL BOWERSOX
Tuesday, July 13 at 8pm
SUEDE
Friday, July 30 at 730pm
THE DOCKSIDERS
America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band!
Thursday, August 5 at 8pm
HIGH VOLTAGE
The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band
Saturday, July 24 at 8pm
THE FIFTH DIMENSION
Sunday, August 8 at 8pm
For a complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB