New Shows Just Announced at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Due to government mandates Rams Head On Stage will be operating at a reduced capacity until further notice. To create a safe, socially distanced experience and to ensure you are seated with people you know, you must purchase all available seats at your table. All tables are positioned 6+ feet apart.

The box office is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS

PAUL THORN

w. Jamie McLean Band

Wednesday, August 11 at 8pm

WYLDER

Friday, July 2 at 8pm

LIVE AT THE FILLMORE

The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

Sunday, July 11 at 4pm and 730pm

CRYSTAL BOWERSOX

Tuesday, July 13 at 8pm

SUEDE

Friday, July 30 at 730pm

THE DOCKSIDERS

America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band!

Thursday, August 5 at 8pm

HIGH VOLTAGE

The Nation’s Premier AC/DC Tribute Band

Saturday, July 24 at 8pm

THE FIFTH DIMENSION

Sunday, August 8 at 8pm

For a complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB