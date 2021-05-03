THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Sunday Fire in Hillsmere Severely Damages Home, Engine in Accident While Responding

| May 03, 2021, 06:36 PM

Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in the Hillsmere community in Annapolis on Sunday afternoon. The dispatch came just after 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls from Gardner Drive reporting the back of a house behind them was on fire. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 100 block of  Pinecrest Road and were met with fire from the back of the split-foyer home.

Content Continues Below

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the exterior and interior of the home in about 15 minutes.

As a result of the fire, six adults, one adolescent, and one infant have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

All Photos: AACoFD

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

While responding to the fire, the engine from the Annapolis Neck Fire Station was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Hillsmere Drive at Edgemere Drive. A sedan traveling the same direction as the engine on Hillsmere Drive turned left in front of the engine. Paramedics transported two occupants of the car to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured in the collision. The engine involved in the accident has been placed out of service and a reserve engine has been placed at the Annapolis Neck Fire Station to continue service to the area.

It took 30 minutes to place the fire under control. An estimate of damages has not been released. The Annapolis Fire Department and the Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department assisted.


Severn Bank

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»