Sunday Fire in Hillsmere Severely Damages Home, Engine in Accident While Responding

Investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in the Hillsmere community in Annapolis on Sunday afternoon. The dispatch came just after 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls from Gardner Drive reporting the back of a house behind them was on fire. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 100 block of Pinecrest Road and were met with fire from the back of the split-foyer home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire on the exterior and interior of the home in about 15 minutes.

As a result of the fire, six adults, one adolescent, and one infant have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

All Photos: AACoFD

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

While responding to the fire, the engine from the Annapolis Neck Fire Station was involved in a motor vehicle collision on Hillsmere Drive at Edgemere Drive. A sedan traveling the same direction as the engine on Hillsmere Drive turned left in front of the engine. Paramedics transported two occupants of the car to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries. No firefighters were injured in the collision. The engine involved in the accident has been placed out of service and a reserve engine has been placed at the Annapolis Neck Fire Station to continue service to the area.

It took 30 minutes to place the fire under control. An estimate of damages has not been released. The Annapolis Fire Department and the Naval Support Activity Annapolis Fire Department assisted.

