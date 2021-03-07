Hyatt & Weber Elect Steven Heinl as Newest Partner

Hyatt & Weber, P.A., a law firm headquartered in Annapolis, has announced that Steven M. Heinl has been elected as the firm’s newest partner, effective March 1, 2021.

Mr. Heinl leads the firm’s estates and trusts practice and also focuses on land use and zoning law. His expertise in estates and trusts law includes preparing unique estate plans and he is often retained by fiduciaries to assist in the administration of trusts and estates. Mr. Heinl’s land use and zoning practice focuses on representing commercial and residential real estate owners throughout the various stages of the development process. He was named to Super Lawyers: Rising Stars list for Estates and Trusts for 2021.

“Steven is an essential part of the future of Hyatt & Weber. We welcome him to the firm’s partnership and look forward to playing a significant role in his continued success,” said managing partner Alan J. Hyatt.

“Steven demonstrates superior dedication and compassion to his clients, as well as a deep loyalty to the firm and its culture,” said partner Paul J. Weber. Steven is the first associate attorney elected as partner at Hyatt & Weber in nearly a decade.

